Cyient and Thingtrax Announce a Partnership to Enable Manufacturers to Reduce Costs and Increase Efficiency

Hyderabad: Cyient, a consulting-led, industry-centric, global technology solutions company, announced a partnership with Thingtrax to enable manufacturers to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

The partnership will enable global manufacturers to drive higher performance across their entire manufacturing operation through AI-powered data. Cyient's end-to-end manufacturing services suite and the Thingtrax solution allow manufacturing leaders to improve operational performance by engaging people at every level to embrace a high-performance culture.

"I am pleased to announce the global partnership between Cyient and Thingtrax," said Prabhakar Shetty, Chief Digital Officer at Cyient. "This partnership adds to Cyient's Digital E R&D focus and will help our global customers improve efficiency and reduce operational cost by improving their performance KPIs enabled by faster machine connectivity, dynamic visual feeds, and decision systems across organization levels."

Paul Reader, CEO of Thingtrax, said, "I am thrilled with the new partnership agreement with Cyient. Together, we will be able to effectively reach and successfully serve more manufacturing businesses seeking efficiencies through digitization."