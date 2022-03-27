CUET 2022 Notification Out, Check More Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Central Universities Entrance Test or CUET 2022 for admission in Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities for the Academic Session 2022-23. NTA has released the official notification about CUET 2022 on its official website. As per the notice issued, the application process will start from April 2 onwards. Once the registration link is active, candidates can register for CUET UG 2022 on the official website. The last date to submit the application form is till April 30.

There are three sections in the CUET 2022 Exams. These sections are -

Section 1: Languages (A and B)

Section 2: Domain Specific Questions

Section 3 : General Test

There will be multiple-choice questions in each section.

The CUET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. CUET (UG) 2022 will consist of the following 4 Sections:

Section IA: Languages ( There are 13 different languages. Candidate can choose any one of the languages)

Section IB: 19 Languages ( Out of the 19 languages, the candidate can choose any language except the one that has been chosen in Section IA)

Section II: 27 Domain-specific Subjects ( There are 27 Domains specific subjects under this section. A maximum of Six Domains can be chosen by the candidate as desired by the applicable University/ Universities).

Section III: General Test

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA CUET (UG)-2022 official website for regular updates.

For any queries or clarification, candidates can also call the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or 011-6922 7700.