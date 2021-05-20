Covid Second Wave: Villages Turning into Cemeteries Due To Increase in Fatalities 

Corona second wave has become more dangerous than expected. Indian villages are turning into cemeteries due to the dreadful disease. The situation is getting worse in cities that are well facilitated with hospitals, oxygen cylinders, doctors and medicines, so it is hard to imagine the situation in villages with no health facilities.

This situation was observed in Basi village of Uttar Pradesh. Basi has a population of 5,400 and at least 4,000 people suffer from coronavirus symptoms. More than 30 people died during the second wave of the pandemic. Though this village is so near to the national capital Delhi, there are no proper medical facilities in the village. It was learned that many of them died before being taken to Delhi for treatment.

Some of the dead bodies that were afloat in the river Ganga are due to their families' financial position. Another reason is that there is no one to cremate the corpses. In some cases, the family members of the dead are also affected by the virus and hence cannot perform the cremation. So, the hospitals are getting rid of the bodies by floating them in the river.

A large number of death records were being manipulated by the doctors in villages. A son admitted his father to a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh. He was dead before the doctors tested him. They told the son that his father died due to Covid. But in the death certificate, they mentioned his death occurred due to a heart attack.

In a meeting held with Prime Minister Modi earlier, many State Chief Ministers suggested that they should be focusing on the spread of Covid in the villages. But the people were deeply dissatisfied with PM's decision. They allege that all the vaccine was exported at first, and now there is a huge shortage of vaccine for Indians, which resemble Modi's failure to save the nation during the pandemic.

Many health experts opine that the major cause of the spread of coronavirus in the country is the Five State Assembly elections and Kumbh Mela. Locals blame the government for not being serious about such issues.