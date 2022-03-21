COVID 4th Wave Fear Grips India Over Stealth Omicron, Check Symptoms

Fourth COVID-19 wave in India? Is it dangerous? The government of India is keeping a constant vigil and has asked the states to be careful. The medical experts are of the opinion that India is going to witness the fourth COVID-19 wave in the coming days. The number of coronavirus cases is increasing in China, where the dangerous virus has taken its birth. The rise in the number of cases may be due to the Stealth Omicron variant.

Stealth Omicron is a sub-variant of Omicron, which was responsible for the third wave of Covid-19 in India. The variant is scientifically denoted as BA.2 Omicron variant.

According to Denmark's Statens Serum Institut (SSI), the 'Stealth Omicron' could be 1.5 times more infectious than its predecessor.

According to WHO, stealth Omicron will have an impact on the upper respiratory system of a human body, which leads to more flu-like symptoms and not loss of smell, taste, and breathing issues.

The other symptoms appear in two to three days after being affected with the virus:

Fever

Extreme fatigue

Muscular fatigue

Sore throat

Sore head

Coughing

High heart rate

Experts say that it is very difficult to detect the 'Stealth Omicron' variant in a PCR test. The new variant misses key mutations in spike protein, which are generally necessary for rapid PCR tests to identify the infection.

Also Read: ​Telangana Man In The Soup For Dialling 100 To Tell Wife Not Cooking Mutton Curry