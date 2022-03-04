Countries And Categories Of Visa Open To Indians As Of March 2022

VFS Global continues to resume services in a phased manner for its client governments. Reopened Visa Application Centres are operating in keeping with health and safety guidelines, local government directives, and mission requirements.

The information about visa application centres offering visa services listed in the below table is as of March 02, 2022. Because this information is constantly changing and being updated, please refer to the country-specific websites on www.vfsglobal.com or the Embassy/Consulate websites for the most up-to-date information. Real-time updates are also posted on our social media channels and the COVID-19 Customer Advisories page.

Please Note:

Customers are advised to beware of fraudulent entities who charge fees from customers for scheduling appointments, using VFS Global’s name or independently. We do not accept any payment for scheduling appointments.

Visa type and category terminology may vary for different missions. Please visit the relevant embassy/consulate website for details.

Air travel on all routes is subject to government advisories and permission for air travel may be independent of the visa process.

We are witnessing a very high demand for visa applications from some countries, resulting in longer processing timelines than usual. New visa applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. For more information, visit their website.

The pandemic remains volatile in the light of new variants, but it is too early to see an impact on travel behaviour.

Please note: In light of the suspension of our services in Bhopal, Coimbatore, Gurugram, Lucknow, Goa, and Thiruvananthapuram, customer requirements can be serviced through the Visa At Your Doorstep service. To learn more about the services, please visit the mission-specific page on the website.

Health and safety precautions at the centres

As an extra layer of caution to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees alike, VFS Global has established standardised protective measures to be followed across centres, including physical distancing and sanitisation, body temperature checks, use of masks and sanitisers, disinfecting high-contact surfaces, etc. Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including high fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing, will not be permitted to enter the centre.

COVID-19 test booking and health insurance services

VFS Global also manages the online booking of COVID-19 RT PCR tests at government-approved medical laboratories or homes. This service has been rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Chennai, Pune, and Kochi. For greater convenience, health and travel insurance are also readily available for purchase for customers visiting VFS Global Visa Application Centres.

"Visa At Your Doorstep" service

As an optional service to customers wanting to complete their entire visa application submission process from the comfort of their home or office, VFS Global continues to provide the "Visa At Your Doorstep" service whereby a customer can submit the application, enrol biometrics, and get the passport couriered back to their location of choice.

Courier service

As a precautionary measure, customers may also opt for our courier services to get their passports delivered to their preferred address after adjudication by the concerned diplomatic mission. Certain countries may also make this service mandatory.

We are committed to sharing timely information on re-openings with our customers in all countries on our social media channels and on the COVID-19 Customer Advisories page that is updated in real-time.