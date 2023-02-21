In Conversation with Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar: Upgrade Body and Mind with Yoga

In an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar a renowned and internationally acclaimed Yoga Master, Spiritual Guru, Lifestyle Coach, Author, Philanthropist tells Reshmi AR about how the gap is closing in the way yoga was being practised by Indians and Westerners, why he created a Guinness World Record in yoga and much more. .

1. How it came into your mind to create a Guinness World Record and how do Yoga records help promote yoga both nationally and internationally?

The purpose of creating the Guinness World record was to generate interest among yoga practitioners and students. When we aim for an international record of this calibre it is bound to build excitement, motivation and enthusiasm among both season practitioners as well as inspire those who have not tried yoga to come join us in this effort. By curating such events, it’s also a great way to bring the community together. And when we train hard for a month and then execute the poses it gives everybody a great sense of satisfaction and achievement that can further and encourage them on the part.

2. What thoughts did you have in your mind while preparing for the Guinness Book of World Records?

When we set out to attempt these records we ensure that it is not limited only to our own team of practitioners. Instead, wherever our reach may include schools, colleges, corporate organisations and even to those who are specially-abled we send out invites to those who have gained a certain level of proficiency in the practice to join us for the event. This demonstrates a representation of all the different verticals and also cuts across age, occupation, lifestyles, and other such categories. Additionally, by doing so we are also creating a festival like environment and adding to the excitement of the practice for everybody.

3. How many people participated in the record and what were their backgrounds?

There were about 1000 participants, of which 250-300 esteemed members belonged to the Karnataka State Police Department. A number of under privileged children including 150 specially-abled kids and children from orphanages were also carefully trained by Akshar Yoga Master Teachers especially for this event. The event also saw practitioners representing 29 Indian states and 8 Union Territories and students from over 20 countries including Germany, USA, Dubai and France who came specially to attend the Yoga Festival.

4. Who motivated you to build your career in Yoga?

Because we live in a society that requires us to pursue a field of work or expertise it may seem like yoga is a career but yoga for me is much more than a career. It is a way of life and a practice for this existence. As I was born in the Himalayas yoga was very much an integral part of my upbringing. Understanding the subject of yoga, practising and studying it was simply a way of life that I began from a very young age. With time even my Yoga practice saw a natural evolution and progress along with my journey into adulthood. Yoga and spirituality cannot be considered as an occupation or a career however it can by default provide you with the means to live your life.

5. Please tell us about Akshar Yoga Institutions

There are many verticals associated with Akshar Yoga. In some places we have studios, academies for training and we have also established a Research and Development Centre in the city. We are also getting involved with Ayurveda and other alternative therapies. We have around 100 teachers in house that are trained by us and over 3000 teachers around the world who are providing the service of yoga. Many of our students have also established their own centres and are teaching yoga to the society. And when required they return to the academy for further training in order to upgrade the skills and improve their practice. Akshar yoga is now in its 13th year of existence and we are continuously innovating ways in which we can provide service to humanity for physical, mental, and spiritual well being.

6. Can you share a glimpse of your daily routine?

When there is a daily routine of yoga practice there is a strict schedule to be followed but otherwise if there is travelling involved then this may not always be possible. At that time the schedule is more flexible but there are few practices that definitely cannot be missed; this includes Surya Namaskar, Siddha Walk and a few favourite meditation exercises. Recording takes up a lot of time and this includes both video recording and audio recording done for the purpose of live classes, podcast and other reasons.

I try my best to maintain a consistent diet while travelling but this is definitely an important aspect of my life therefore when I am at home food is given a lot of importance. I try to consume my meals of lunch, breakfast, and dinner as regularly and on time as possible. I should also keep in mind that there are certain serious practitioners and I have to spend at least one or one and a half hours a day with them.

7. Please tell us about your future plans.

The plan for the future is definitely progressive and positive. We are currently busy with setting up the Yoga Ashrama. We are also keen on setting up an educational institute that teaches everything from yoga to Ayurveda and other allied practices. Other plans in the pipeline are regarding setting up a yogic temple in the Himalayan regions where the ancient practices can be studied. In North India we are setting up this centre in Manali and in South India we are busy with establishing this study centre in Coorg.

8. What is the difference in outlook towards Yoga when compared to Indians and foreigners?

If you had asked me this question 15 years ago then I would have said there was a stark difference between the way Indians practice yoga and how westerns practise yoga but now this difference is negligible. Because of the internet, information and knowledge is available equally to everybody and technology has also made it possible to travel to any place around the world in a day or two. If you travel towards Rishikesh and Himalayas and other such centres for yoga you will notice that the westerns are so deeply involved in the yogic culture and tradition that they are on par with how Indians practise this art and science. They are equally involved in the pursuit of spiritual knowledge and are committed to this in a very honest and dedicated manner. I do not see any difference between Indians and people of other nationalities because of the information that is available on the internet and also because of the way that the practitioners are focused on the path of spirituality and yoga. They are very clear on where and what they want and with this clarity of mind they traverse the path of yoga and spirituality.

9. Please elaborate on the benefits of 3 asanas you’ve chosen for the world record.

The focus of this record was on spinal flexibility and alignment and all the asanas Halasana, Ustrasana and Vasishtasana work towards the health of the spine and core which are important components for your overall well-being. The right alignment is also very important therefore we also train for proper posture and alignment of the poses.

10. Importance of Yoga in modern life.

What is now considered modern day life will be outdated 50 years from now and yoga is an ancient practice that still holds true no matter what times we are in. Yoga is an eternal science for health and well being that can be beneficial no matter what decade or era it is. And regardless of what year it is, the body, mind, and soul are extremely important and we need to care for its health and well being. Similar to the advancements in science and technology humans are also capable of evolution. The body and the mind can be upgraded through the practice of yoga similar to the innovation of robotics and Artificial Intelligence which exists in the scientific world. Numerous studies conducted on meditation worldwide show its amazing benefits for mankind’s overall well-being. And if a person is invested in his health, meditation is definitely a compulsory part of one's lifestyle. More than a theoretical study, yoga is something that must be practised in order for the benefits to be embodied. Simply by hearing about yoga or reading about it is not sufficient to experience the power of yoga it must be done and firsthand experience must be gained.

