In Conversation: Antano and Harini to Make Excellence a Birth Right for Everyone

Set out to enable individuals and conglomerates alike to create something disruptive, with the potential to change the trajectory of the world, Antano and Harini have introduced a niche concept Excellence Installations in India. They are now planning to scale up the Excellence Installation Specialists from 100 to 10,000.

In conversation with Devraj Bollareddy of Sakshi Post, Antano and Harini of A&H Consulting explain how their unique programs are helping individuals and organisations to turn around impossible situations.

1. Tell us a little bit about your company, what exactly do you guys do and what is your mission?

In the business of evolving people, Antano and Harini is the world’s largest one-on-one mentoring platform. We are Legacy Accelerators and creators of the trillion dollars ‘Excellence Installation’ industry. Our unique programs enable individuals and conglomerates alike to turn around impossible situations, take their unique impact to the masses, and create something disruptive, with the potential to change the trajectory of the world.

Human excellence is constantly evolving. Imagine a world without mediocrity, where everyone is empowered with innate capabilities to achieve outcomes without losing critical life-years. A world where excellence becomes the birthright for everyone; that is our mission.

2. So far, what were the most challenging aspects of starting this business?

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic”, Arthur Clarke.

Historically, we have seen that any innovation, with the potential to impact the world, is received with a bit of apprehension. Be it the emergence of medical science, electricity, IT Revolution, or others. Furthermore, innovation requires significant research and development, and research is expensive. That’s why the R&D wings of Pharmaceutical companies etc. require investment worth trillions of dollars. At Antano & Harini, we had to incorporate the research modality within the business and absorb the R&D costs while helping people evolve in compressed time. And that has certainly been challenging, but rewarding nonetheless. And there is also precedence set in history, how the early adopters have benefited immensely from the advent of such a revolution.

3. Let’s talk about the rewarding aspects of starting a business now, what were some of the fruitful parts of this experience?

The most rewarding aspect of the journey has certainly been the privilege to wake up every day and significantly impact the lives of people. To not only change the trajectory of an individual but also to bring about a revolution that would significantly shift the trajectory of the world, by making excellence a birth right for everyone. The opportunity to transform lives of 7 Billion people across the globe, expand their horizons of what is possible, and infuse and install excellence in every human being; that’s the most rewarding aspect of this journey.

4. What were some of the challenges you faced while setting this company up and how did you overcome them?

From the customer standpoint, our technology offering sounded too good to be true. Cutting-edge technology for personal evolution, at par with other tech advancements in the world: was a notion inconceivable by most people. We helped our early adopters cross the threshold of trust by offering a 365-day money-back guarantee. And we clocked in initial traction through word-of-mouth and family referrals. Because once early adopters would sample the possibilities with Excellence Installations, they would naturally want their friends, family, and loved ones to experience the same.

In addition to customer acquisition and building trust, our business also had to cushion the high costs of research and development. Since we are working on evolving people from any level to at least 3 levels above, all individuals who work in the business are expensive. The cost of training is also high, since it takes about 3 years for a specialist to begin contributing to the business.

We are working in uncharted domains, with no precedence or blueprint to follow. And besides, we are creating a new industry, a new ecosystem, and potentially changing how the world functions. And such a grand vision cannot be realised without a few challenges.

5. Do you have any advice on work ethic you can offer to young or aspiring entrepreneurs that might be reading this?

Focus on building superior capabilities and work with an entrepreneurial mindset to create a unique impact. Regardless of which role or profile you are in, don’t limit your creativity and your impact. Take complete ownership and work towards end-to-end completion because there are certain superior capabilities you develop when you execute a project completely, end-to-end.

6. Your ultimate goal is to impact and evolve the lives of all 7 billion people living on this planet. How much progress have you made in terms of reaching this goal and are you happy with the progress you made so far?

From starting with one Excellence Installation Specialist, today we have more than 100 specialists. And we are already on the track of adding another 100 exceptionally talented and skilled specialists in our folds. In fact, scaling up from 100 specialists to 10,000 is going to be swift and easy, because all the groundwork necessary for the same has already been done.

Remember, we are doing something that has never been done before in the world. It’s absolutely unconventional. So, when we say we want to impact 7 billion people, we want to impact by making excellence a birth right for everyone. The entire world will be a different place when our creation reaches 7 billion people and the best part is that we do not need to work on 7 billion people for this to happen. We just need to create 1 million EIS across the globe. And we are very much on track and are very thrilled with the progress that we have made so far.

7. What inspired you to develop the idea behind your business in the first place?

Helping everyone save at least 10 crucial years of their life! At Antano& Harini, we believe that if everyone lived for 200 years, they would definitely launch a legacy. Because, by that time they would have developed certain superior capabilities like emotional mastery, impact creation etc. However, we don’t have 200 years to live. And with the finite amount of time that we all have, how can we help driven individuals maximise their impact?

Every human being has the potential of creating a legacy, but most people don’t. Why? Because they are stuck or they do not have a definitive way to go to the next level and the one after that and so on. It’s all trial and error. It's scattered.

With Excellence Installation Technology, there is now a definitive way through which you can compress time and get superb results for your business, health, family, and legacy. All together. Simultaneously.

8. What are some of the things you enjoy the most and enjoy the least as an entrepreneur?

We are in this unique space, where we create entrepreneurs, where our team comprises ‘Intrapreneurs’, and creating this world impact of making excellence a birthright of 7 billion people across the planet, is one of the most exciting things of being an entrepreneur.

As per the least enjoyable part of being an entrepreneur, I don’t think there is any. We were extremely successful before we decided to launch Antano& Harini. So, this was a conscious choice and we have always been prepared and equipped to take on any challenges with joy and excitement.

9. Did you ever have a big a-ha moment?

Ever? More like, always!

Everyday is an aha moment for us at Antano & Harini. In fact, hitherto the journey has been so rewarding that it will be difficult to pick just one. Every day, we are expanding the horizons of what is possible for ourselves and for the rest of the world. Every day, the limitations that the world took for granted, we are in a unique space to not only challenge but change them as well. Knowing that people can change quickly, knowing that it is possible to shift trajectories of individuals, bring families closer together or save education institutions or businesses from shutting shops forever, are all part of the big a-ha moments that we have had. In fact, these are exciting times for the business, where we are actively exploring everything that is possible with Excellence Installations. Thus, taking up our first fertility client and helping that family blossom, the first time we helped a paralysis patient to regain self-autonomy and walk, the first time we helped a client triple their income within a week, are all part of the big a-ha moments that we have experienced.

10. As an entrepreneur, how do you manage your feelings of doubt?

One of the things that we are really good at doing for people is making a person absolutely certain about decisions and actions that they want in their life. At A&H, we don’t have doubts the way people outside of the A&H ecosystem do. Instead, we have intuitions and certainty. We test and validate our intuitions through empirical or projected data and thereafter, we take it up with certainty.

11. As someone that runs a very successful business, what does a typical day look like for you? How do you achieve work-life balance?

To begin with, there is no concept of a typical day! I mean, the routine is set for somebody who is not an entrepreneur; Monday to Friday they are working and over the weekends, they are rejuvenating, catching up with friends etc. and their holidays are fixed across the year.

But for an entrepreneur, the holidays are not decided by the seasons of the calendar but by the seasons that you design, so you plan when you want to take a leave. In the same way, sometimes the timelines might be difficult when there is a period where you are so immersed in a business that you do not have time for other things. And there are phases, where you have so much more time for your family or work on aspirational projects. However, we ensure that all of this contributes to integrated life outcomes. Where immersing in one aspect of life only brings that much more vitality and exhilaration in every other aspect of life as well.

In fact, this is one of the mottos for us at Antano& Harini; Integrated Life Outcomes: Business, Health, Family and Legacy. All Together. Simultaneously. By its extension, our work is also very integrated. Instead of abiding by a strict routine, we have people coming in, not based on fixed timings but based on fixed accountability and ownership of the deliverables. Besides, from music to art, and an intellectually-stimulating work environment, we ensure that every workday is filled with invigoration and vitality.

