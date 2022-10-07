Coca-Cola India’s New Festive Campaign Touches Hearts With Milke hi Manegi Diwali

Kicking off the festive fervor in India, Coca-Cola has unveiled a new #MilkeHiManegiDiwali campaign. Bringing back the real magic of social connections, Coke’s new Diwali campaign urges its audience to not just ‘greet’, but ‘meet’ their friends and family this festive season.

Coca-Cola invites its audience to celebrate the real magic of festivities rooted in its philosophy. This year, Coca-Cola seeks to evoke a feeling of togetherness among people, and encourages them to celebrate Diwali in-person. Over the past two years, the festive season has been missing the spark of physical connections, as people resorted to ‘virtual wishes’ amidst the pandemic.

Commenting on the new campaign, Kaushik Prasad, Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola, said, “Coca-Cola believes that Real Magic happens when people come together, share moments and create lasting memories. Festivals are the perfect occasions to bond with the ones we love and so this Diwali, we want to encourage people to do just that, to meet and not just greet each other and to create memories to cherish for years to come, of course over a chilled Coke. We’re excited to bring this invitation to people through a 360-degree campaign, which we hope will provide a positive nudge for people to come closer together.”

Conceptualized by creative partner Ogilvy, the 360-degree campaign will be amplified across television and digital touchpoints for optimized reach. Closer to the festival, Coke will also be unveiling a one-of-a-kind tech-driven product innovation as part of the campaign, which promises to bring people closer, much like the magical bottles depicted in the commercial.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, says, “Real magic happens when we meet in person. And not just online. This Diwali, Coke with its inviting bottles of Coke is doing just that. ‘Gale milke kaho Happy Diwali’ is urging people to do make the effort to meet in person and hug again to really enjoy the real magic in life. The campaign comes alive from packaging, TVC to a full-fledged 360 plan.”

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India. As the country prepares for the upcoming festive season, Coke is looking to celebrate the togetherness of communities. The new campaign is an extension of The Coca-Cola Company’s 'Real Magic' global brand platform, which it launched last year to drive deeper engagement with consumers.