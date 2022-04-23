CJI NV Ramana Interesting Facts

CJI NV Ramana will complete one year in office as the 48th Chief Justice Of India on April 24. In the past one year, he put a lot of effort to improve judicial infrastructure in the country and has taken up filling up of vacancies in the judiciary on a war footing.

NV Ramana has emerged as people's judge. He has dealt with cases like Pegasus, vacancies in tribunals, the Lakhimpur Kheri case, etc. He also launched a new app for easy access to media for covering court proceedings. Many times, Ramana stressed that judges should speak through their judgments. He maintained calm and composure while hearing even the most controversial cases.

NV Ramana was born to a family of farmers at Ponnavaram village in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. He fought for civil liberties during the Emergency. He also participated in the Jai Andhra movement for a separate Andhra state in the 1970s.

He worked as a journalist from 1979 to 1980. He reported on political and legal matters for a top newspaper in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

CJI NV Ramana enrolled as an advocate in 1983 and specialized in constitutional, criminal, service, and inter-state river laws at the Andhra Pradesh high court.

In 2000, he was appointed as the permanent judge of the High Court and he was elevated as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court in 2013. He was the judge of the Supreme Court of India as well.

CJI NV Ramana's tenure will complete on August 25, 2022. After retirement, in a conversation with Justice Stephen Breyer of the US Supreme Court, he said that agriculture may be one of the options for him. In the same interview, he said that one should not forget their mother tongue and motherland.

During CJI Raman's tenure, court orders and judgments were made available in vernacular languages like Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Malayalam, and Bengali. The translated judgments are uploaded on the Supreme Court’s official website.

During his tenure, 9 vacancies in the Supreme Court were filled in August 2021. Out of them, 33% were women and Justice BV Nagarathna, who got appointed will go on to become the first woman Chief Justice of India in September 2027.

Supreme Court Lawyer Rekha Aggarwal is all praises for CJI NV Ramana. She said, "He is the first CJI who has come forward and appointed several women judges not only in the top court but also in the high court. This shows his vision to make the judiciary well represented by all genders. This is very encouraging for all the women advocates, especially the new generation."

Also Read: ​Hyderabad: Police Jobs Pre-recruitment Training for Aspirants