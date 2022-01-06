Applications (bio-data) are invited from students for a scholarship in advance training in Hindustani Music (vocal – khayal / dhrupad, melody instruments – flute, harmonium, violin, sitar, sarod, etc.). The value of the scholarship is Rs. 10,000/- per month for one year (April 2022 to March 2023). Send in your application (bio-data on music education) via mail to indianmusicscholarships@ ncpamumbai.com on or before 31st Dec 2021. The audition of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted during the month of February 2022 on the basis of video recording.

The application must contain all details regarding the candidate’s name, date of birth, address, contact number/alternate contact number, professional qualification, email ID, music teachers/gurus, number of years of total training and details of achievements / prizes / scholarships and performances, amongst other noteworthy details. Please do not send any scanned copies of the certificates / audio / video clips of musical performances. Bio-data containing all details in the listing format will be sufficient. The shortlisted candidates will be informed via email or telephone.

Contact No: 8591064547 (Mon to Fri. 10.30 am to 5.30 pm)

Eligibility Criteria & General Instructions :

Candidate’s bio-data will be considered as his/her application for this scholarship. There is NO separate form to be filled.

Age Limit -

For Khayal & Melody Instruments - 18 to 30 years of age (as off 1st March 2022)

For Dhrupad - 18 to 35 years of age (as off 1st March 2022)