CITI– NCPA Scholarship for Young Musicians 2022-23- Hindustani Music
Applications (bio-data) are invited from students for a scholarship in advance training in Hindustani Music (vocal – khayal / dhrupad, melody instruments – flute, harmonium, violin, sitar, sarod, etc.). The value of the scholarship is Rs. 10,000/- per month for one year (April 2022 to March 2023). Send in your application (bio-data on music education) via mail to indianmusicscholarships@
The application must contain all details regarding the candidate’s name, date of birth, address, contact number/alternate contact number, professional qualification, email ID, music teachers/gurus, number of years of total training and details of achievements / prizes / scholarships and performances, amongst other noteworthy details. Please do not send any scanned copies of the certificates / audio / video clips of musical performances. Bio-data containing all details in the listing format will be sufficient. The shortlisted candidates will be informed via email or telephone.
Contact No: 8591064547 (Mon to Fri. 10.30 am to 5.30 pm)
Eligibility Criteria & General Instructions :
- Candidate’s bio-data will be considered as his/her application for this scholarship. There is NO separate form to be filled.
- Age Limit -
For Khayal & Melody Instruments - 18 to 30 years of age (as off 1st March 2022)
For Dhrupad - 18 to 35 years of age (as off 1st March 2022)
- Candidates who are beneficiaries of other scholarship/grant in the field of music during April 2022 to March 2023, are not eligible
- Candidates who are full-time / part-time working professionals at any company need not apply
- Professional musicians including those with 'A' grade from All India Radio are not eligible
- Applications received through courier will not be accepted. Only the applications received on email id mentioned above will be considered
- Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply
- Applications received after 31st December, 2021 will not be entertained
- The decision of the NCPA Selection Committee will be final