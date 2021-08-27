Christie’s Hong Kong Presents Watches Online, a Cornucopia of Horological Marvels

Christie’s Hong Kong is delighted to present an online auction (24 August - 7 September). The star lot of the sale is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon, the first example to be offered for sale at auction globally.

Alexandre Bigler, Vice President and Head of Watches, Christie’s Asia Pacific comments: “Following our strong first half, we are thrilled to kick off the second half of the year with a stunning online sale spanning vintage and contemporary, including the famous Audemars Piguet ‘Marvel Black Panther’. This particular example of the Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon, Lot 46, is the first to be offered for sale at auction, a fantastic opportunity many collectors will no doubt relish.

Is it necessary to remind that a one-off version of the same model, created to raise funds for two charities, First Book and Ashoka, sold for US$ 5.2 million, making it the most expensive Audemars Piguet model ever sold? Inevitably, the sale of this unique timepiece has heightened the desirability of the “Black Panther” of which only 250 were made and all sold.”

LOT 46 - The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon was unveiled at a star-studded event in April 2021. Its release followed the announcement that the esteemed Manufacture from Le Brassus and Marvel would be collaborating moving forward.

Audemars Piguet, a brand synonymous with Haute Horlogerie, unveiled the first Royal Oak Concept watch in 2002, marking the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking Royal Oak. Conceived by the illustrious designer Gérald Genta and in its day considered avant-garde, when the Manufacture unveiled the inaugural Royal Oak Concept Ref 25980/D003, it looked positively space age by comparison.

This latter model, limited to 150 pieces, was endowed with an unusual power-reserve indicator displaying units around the circumference of the barrel. Other indications included a function selector and dynamograph. Lastly, the model featured a tourbillon, positioned at 9 o’clock. This watch embraced bold, avant-garde styling, characteristics that would be repeated on several occasions with the advent of further Royal Oak Concept models.

When Audemars Piguet released the Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon it perpetuated the revolutionary design of former Royal Oak Concept models. Its hand-painted white gold 3D Black Panther character, unconventional and elaborate titanium bridges as well as extensive use of vivid purple tones polarised opinion both in the media and among the watch collecting community. Est. HKD 3,000,000– 5,000,000 / US$ 380,000– 650,000).