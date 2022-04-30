Chef Vikram Dishes out Biryani Combos on Eid - al - Fitr at Art of Dum

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated around the world to mark the end of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting. Celebratory traditions include enjoying food with family and friends and giving gifts to loved ones. Gift-giving has long been a tradition and exchanging gifts is important in general.

Keeping in mind the tradition of gifting food to loved ones, ‘Art of Dum’ – Hyderabad is offering combos that can be gifted to your friends and family. The combo includes a specially curated menu by our Chef Vikram and includes our bestsellers and signature dishes.

To further sweeten the deal for your loved ones, ‘Art of Dum’ is offering free Kesar Da Phirni (Dessert) on every order.

Combos:

Awadhi Biryani: Awadhi Gosht Dum Biryani, Kundan Kaliya Murgh Biryani and Kesar Da Phirni

Nizami Shahi: Lahori Boti, Gosht Shahjahani Korma, Classic Gosht Dum Biryani, and Warqi Paraha

Khwaish e Dawat: Murgh Chandi Kebab, Kofta Dilkhush, Firangi Chicken Tikka Biryani, Butter Naan, and Gulab Jamun

The combo will be available from 2nd May to 5th May

Each Combo serves 4 people.

Starting price @Rs.1600

To Order - Call 73040 00900 / Click

Food can also be ordered through Zomato or Swiggy.