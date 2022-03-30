By Shyamala Tulasi

Chaitra Navaratri also called Vasant Navratri, is a nine-day festival that starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar generally falls in March or April of the Gregorian calendar. Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu lunar timetable and that’s why this Navratri is called Chaitra Navratri. It's also known as Rama Navratri, as Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama usually falls on the ninth day during Navratri festivity. This festival usually offers prayers to the different incarnations of Goddess Parvati, also known as Durga Devi.

Know more about this 9-day Chaitra celebration:

Chaitra Navratri 2022 dates

Chaitra Navratri 2022 will be celebrated from April 2 (Saturday) till April 11 (Monday).

Day 1 Shailaputri Puja- April 2, 2022.

The first day of Chaitra Navratri is known as Pratipada, on this day devotees pray for an incarnation of Goddess Parvati named Shailputri. On this day, devotees place Kalash in their houses. The goddess has a half-moon on her forehead and holds a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left hand.

Day 2 Brahmacharini Puja- April 3, 2022.

On the second day, devotees offer prayers for another incarnation of Parvati, Brahmacharini. Devi Brahmacharini is known for her pure and sincere devotion and determination.

Day 3 Chandraghanta Puja- April 4, 2022.

The third day of Chaitra Navratri is a day for Goddess Chandraghanta. Devotees worship Goddess Chandraghanta on this day. She rides on a tiger and there's a crescent moon decorating her forehead. The name Chandraghanta means the one with a moon on her forehead.

Day 4 Kushmanda Puja- April 5, 2022.

Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day, and she's known for vegetation on earth. This form of Goddess Durga rides on a lion and has eight hands with seven deadly weapons in addition to a rosary.

Day 5 Skandamata Puja- April 6, 2022.

Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri, as a symbol of the strength of a mother when her child is faced with trouble. According to Hindu scriptures, Maa Skandamata is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. She's a four-armed goddess who carries a lotus in two of her arms with a sacred Kamandalu and a bell in the other two.

Day 6 Katyayani Puja- April 7, 2022.

Katyayani, another incarnation of Parvati. On the sixth day of Chaitra Navaratri, devotees worship Katyayani. According to Hindu mythology, Maa Parvati took the form of Katyayani to annihilate the demon Mahishasura.

Day 7 Kalaratri Puja- April 8, 2022.

Goddess Kalaratri is believed to be the fiercest and most violent appearance of Goddess Durga who's worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri.

Day 8 Mahagauri Puja- April 9, 2022.

It's said to be the most precious time of the whole 9 days. Mata Mahagauri symbolises purity, peace, and serenity. Goddess Durga’s ardent devotees observe a fast on Mahashtami to seek her blessings.

Day 9 Siddhidatri Puja and Ram Navami- April 10, 2022.

Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped on the final day of Navratri. Siddhdatri-Siddhi means pensive capability and Dhatri means giver.

Kanya puja is performed on Ram Navami. Firstly, the addicts wash the bases of the nine little girls also offer them food which is called Kanya-prasadam.

Also Read: How Do You wish Ugadi In Different Languages?