Celebrate This Raksha Bandhan The Eco-Friendly Way!

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Raksha Bandhan, a time for sharing, caring, cherishing the bond between siblings. The festival is known for celebrating the love of a brother and sister that includes a day full of indulgence, fun and laughter!

Go Native offers its handcrafted products sourced from local communities, eco-friendly terracotta and seed rakhis, paired with sweet delicacies, artisanal chocolates, and delicious crisps to celebrate and recollect one’s precious childhood memories and everlasting memories bonds.

The brand houses a variety of options for gifting from hand-glazed ceramics, crocheted home decor, hand-carved jewellery, artisanal chocolates, all-natural personal care and many more. All the products are gentle on you and Mother Earth. Designed with a thoughtful note, the gift boxes are wrapped in biodegradable packaging and carefully created to spread joy & happiness on this special day.

Celebrate this Raksha Bandhan by taking steps to sustainable living with Go Native.

Head to their website or their nearest store to shop! Prices starting at just INR 199/-