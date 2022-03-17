Celebrate This Holi With The Special Recipes With Chef Tarla, Gunjan And Nisha From Tata Play Cooking
Holi is one of the most colourful festivals and people celebrate it by cooking some delicious recipes. Here are some tasty recipes .by Chef Tarla, Gunjan and Nisha From Tata Play Cooking
Jaggery Malpuas
By Chef Tarla Dalal
Ingredients:
½ cup grated jaggery
1 cup whole wheat flour
½ tsp fennel seeds
½ tsp cardamom powder
¾ tsp fruit salt
Ghee for greasing and cooking
½ tsp cardamom powder
A few pistachio silvers
Method:
- Heat ¾ cup of water in a broad non-stick pan, add the jaggery, mix well and cook on a
- medium flame either for 2-3 minutes or till the jaggery melts
- Switch of the flame and transfer into a bowl to cool it off slightly
- Add the whole wheat flour and fennel seeds and mix well till no lumps found
- Add the cardamom powder, fruit salat and 2 tsp of water and mix gently
- Heat a non-stick tava and grease it with little ghee
- Pour a small ladleful of the batter on it and spread it evenly to make a 75mm (3 inch)
- diameter circle
- Cook using ghee till it turns into golden brown in color from both the sides
- Repeat the same with the remaining batter to make more Malpuas
- Garnish it with cardamom powder and pistachio silvers and serve immediately
Thandai
By Chef Gunjan Goela
Ingredients:
15 cardamom
3 tsp melon seeds
20 almonds
2 tsp chironji
1 tsp black peppercorns
2 tbsp poppy seeds
1 cup water
1 liter milk
4 tsp sugar (Powdered)
3 saffron strands for garnishing
2 tsp kewra water
1 tsp fresh rose petals for garnishing
Pinch of cardamom powder
Method:
- Grind cardamom, melon seeds, almonds, chironji, black peppercorns, dried rose petals, pistachio, and poppy seeds into a coarse powder
- Add in a bowl, add water, and keep it aside for 1 ½ - 2 hours
- Add milk, sugar, and mix well
- Add saffron, kewra water and stir it well
- Pour in a glass
- Garnish with rose petals and cardamom powder
- Thandai is ready to serve
Gur Mewa Gujiya
By Chef Nisha Madhulika
Ingredients:
1 cup refined flour
2 tbsp ghee
¼ cup milk
½ cup jaggery (crushed)
7-8 cashew nuts
7-8 almonds
4 green cardamoms
1 tsp chironji
1 tsp raisins
½ cup coconut grated
Ghee
Method:
- Take the refined flour in a big bowl and add ghee and mix well
- Add the 3 tbsp of milk little by little and knead to a stiff dough as required for making pooris
- Cover the dough and keep it aside for 20-25 minutes
- Heat 1 tsp of ghee in a pan
- Add the crushed jaggery and let it simmer till the jaggery melts completely
- Chop the cashew nut into 7-8 small pieces and place in a bowl
- Add thinly sliced almond to the same cashew bowl
- Peel the green cardamom and crush its seeds and make into a fine powder using a mortar and pestle
- Turn off the flame and add the chopped cashew nuts, almonds, chironji, raisins, coconut, and green cardamom powder to the jaggery and mix well
- Transfer into a bowl to let it cool down
- Grease the hand with some ghee and knead the dough slightly
- Divide the dough into small balls, flatten each ball into a peda
- Take the peda and cover the rest of the pedas with either wet cloth or lid
- Place it on a rolling board and press it with your palm
- Roll in into a 3-4 inch diameter even poori and similarly roll the rest of the pedas
- Take a roller poori on hand and add 2 tsp of jaggery studding on it in the center
- Apply some water on the edges of the poori then close the poori in half by sticking the edges together
- Gently press the sides with the fingers, now press the edge with a thumb and keep folding the sides until the gujiya is ready and continue to do same for the rest of the gujiyas
- Place a kadhai on the flame and pour enough ghee to deep fry the gujiyas
- Ghee should be medium hot
- Slide the gujiyas in, place as many gujiyas as possible into the kadhai
- Keep the flame on low
- You can fry them in refined oil as well
- Keep flipping the sides and fry the gujiyas on a low flame till golden brown
- Lift them with the slotted ladle and hold the ladle against the edge so that the excess ghee gets drained back in and transfer on a kitchen paper towel and continue to do for the rest
- Serve these gujiyas as a dessert after any meal or have them whenever you crave for something sweet
- Once they cooled down completely, store them in an air-tight container and relish eating for about a month