Celebrate This Holi With The Special Recipes With Chef Tarla, Gunjan And Nisha From Tata Play Cooking

Holi is one of the most colourful festivals and people celebrate it by cooking some delicious recipes. Here are some tasty recipes .by Chef Tarla, Gunjan and Nisha From Tata Play Cooking

Jaggery Malpuas

By Chef Tarla Dalal

Ingredients:

½ cup grated jaggery

1 cup whole wheat flour

½ tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp cardamom powder

¾ tsp fruit salt

Ghee for greasing and cooking

½ tsp cardamom powder

A few pistachio silvers

Method:

Heat ¾ cup of water in a broad non-stick pan, add the jaggery, mix well and cook on a

medium flame either for 2-3 minutes or till the jaggery melts

Switch of the flame and transfer into a bowl to cool it off slightly

Add the whole wheat flour and fennel seeds and mix well till no lumps found

Add the cardamom powder, fruit salat and 2 tsp of water and mix gently

Heat a non-stick tava and grease it with little ghee

Pour a small ladleful of the batter on it and spread it evenly to make a 75mm (3 inch)

diameter circle

Cook using ghee till it turns into golden brown in color from both the sides

Repeat the same with the remaining batter to make more Malpuas

Garnish it with cardamom powder and pistachio silvers and serve immediately

Thandai

By Chef Gunjan Goela

Ingredients:

15 cardamom

3 tsp melon seeds

20 almonds

2 tsp chironji

1 tsp black peppercorns

2 tbsp poppy seeds

1 cup water

1 liter milk

4 tsp sugar (Powdered)

3 saffron strands for garnishing

2 tsp kewra water

1 tsp fresh rose petals for garnishing

Pinch of cardamom powder

Method:

Grind cardamom, melon seeds, almonds, chironji, black peppercorns, dried rose petals, pistachio, and poppy seeds into a coarse powder

Add in a bowl, add water, and keep it aside for 1 ½ - 2 hours

Add milk, sugar, and mix well

Add saffron, kewra water and stir it well

Pour in a glass

Garnish with rose petals and cardamom powder

Thandai is ready to serve

Gur Mewa Gujiya

By Chef Nisha Madhulika

Ingredients:

1 cup refined flour

2 tbsp ghee

¼ cup milk

½ cup jaggery (crushed)

7-8 cashew nuts

7-8 almonds

4 green cardamoms

1 tsp chironji

1 tsp raisins

½ cup coconut grated

Ghee

Method: