Can I Offer Non Veg Naivedyam During Navaratri?

Navratri 2022: Dasara - One of the biggest festivals for Hindus. People celebrate the festival for nine days. The nine days are dedicated to the nine avatars of Maa Durga - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Navratri or Durga Pujo is celebrated with great joy and fervor across the state. Most of the devotees observe fast and go for simple food. They won't eat non-vegetarian during Navratri. But my dear readers, if you go to Kolkata, you will find non-vegetarian food sold outside Durga puja pandals.

Some states like West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, and Tripura, people do not fast during Navratri and they will offer non-vegetarian naivedyam to Goddess Durga during Navratri.

According to mythology, Durga Maa is regarded as Shakti and the festival Dasara is the celebration of the victory of Durga Maa over Mahishasura. It is the win of good over evil. The joy of the victory is celebrated by feasting on meat and fish. Bengalis offer fish, mutton, and even alcohol to Goddess Kali during Navratri.

