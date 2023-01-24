The Call of the Blue Weekend Event at Hyderabad

The Yamaha Motor India Group under its engaging brand campaign “The Call of the Blue” kicked off the first weekend activity in this year for its customers in Hyderabad. The Call of the Blue Weekend Activity, which was organized at Jalavihar Waterpark, Necklace Road in Hyderabad witnessed participation of more than 1300 Yamaha fans including 1000 riders from Blue Streaks (a community of passionate Yamaha owners).

Through this event, every motorcycle enthusiast got the opportunity to experience the thrill of riding and exploring the best of technology, performance, and safety features in Yamaha’s premium model range. During the event, activities like Gymkhana Ride were organized for the participants to showcase their talent and sharpen their riding skills. To further build excitement, Test Ride Activity, display of the Yamaha product range and an Accessories & Apparels Zone were also arranged. Another major highlight of the event was the Styling Zone, wherein customers indulged in various forms of face painting and tattoo art. The company will also organize ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend Events’ in other locations of India throughout the year to raise awareness on the brand’s commitment in promoting riding culture as a part of customer’s lifestyle.

With ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend Activity’, Yamaha aims to engage with a wider audience across India and promote the Exciting, Stylish & Sporty models comprising of YZF-R15 version 4.0 (155cc) with ABS, YZF-R15S version 3.0 (155cc) with ABS, MT-15 (155cc) version 2.0 with ABS; Blue-Core Technology-enabled models such as FZ 25 (249cc) with ABS, FZS 25 (249cc) with ABS, FZ-S FI (149cc) with ABS, FZ-FI (149cc) with ABS, FZ-X (149cc) with ABS, AEROX (155cc) with ABS and UBS enabled scooters like Fascino 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), RayZR 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid (125cc).