Brothers Separated During Partition Reunite at Kartarpur Corridor After 74 Years

The two brothers, who now live in India and Pakistan, praised the Kartarpur Corridor initiative for allowing them to reunite after 74 years apart.

On Tuesday, the reunion was like something out of a Bollywood film. The video has now gone viral.

During the partition of the subcontinent, Mohammad Siddique and Habib were separated.

On Tuesday, they met for the first time in 74 years.

From Pakistan's Faisalabad, Mohammad Siddique arrived at the Kartarpur Corridor.