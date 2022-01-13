Brothers Separated During Partition Reunite at Kartarpur Corridor After 74 Years
The two brothers, who now live in India and Pakistan, praised the Kartarpur Corridor initiative for allowing them to reunite after 74 years apart.
On Tuesday, the reunion was like something out of a Bollywood film. The video has now gone viral.
During the partition of the subcontinent, Mohammad Siddique and Habib were separated.
On Tuesday, they met for the first time in 74 years.
From Pakistan's Faisalabad, Mohammad Siddique arrived at the Kartarpur Corridor.
The brothers sobbed joyously and held one another. The touching reunion was captured on video and shared online.
Siddique, who is 80 years old, has lived in Pakistan since 1947. Habib, who is also known as Shela, was born and raised in Punjab, India.
During the meeting, Habib praised Kartarpur's initiative. He claims that the tunnel will assist those who were separated from their families during the partition.
The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib (the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev) and the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in the Gurdaspur region of Punjab are connected by the Kartarur Corridor, a visa-free border crossing and religious corridor.
Imran Khan, Pakistan's Prime Minister, opened it in 2019.
After being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the corridor reopened on November 17 of last year.
