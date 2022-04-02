British Columbia in Canada Declares April As Dalit History Month in Historic Move

The New Democratic Party government in Canada's British Columbia province announced that April month is going to be 'Dalit History' month. Dalit History Month is observed every year to remember important people and events in the history of the Dalits or Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities.

Dalit Month is observed globally in April by followers of BR Ambedkar since April is the birth month of BR Ambedkar. He was born on April 14. The month is considered even significant for the community because of the birth and death anniversaries of other tall Dalit leaders like Jyotirao Phule, Mangu Ram Mugowalia, and Sant Ram Udasi.

The government said, "April is a significant month for Dalit communities because it commemorates the birth and death anniversaries of important Dalit leaders and social reformers in the movement against systemic caste discrimination, such as BR Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule, Mangu Ram Mugowalia, and Sant Ram Udasi."

