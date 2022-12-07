Brand Awareness and Brand Reputation in Today's Age

Brand awareness and brand reputation complement each other. Potential customers will not necessarily like or trust your brand if it lacks a healthy brand reputation, regardless of how strong your brand awareness or market presence is. On the other hand, a brand can be liked or trusted by a handful of customers who are already familiar with the brand, but without making an effort to build brand awareness, your presence may not expand and reach many people beyond this restricted circle. Understanding ensures that potential customers clearly understand the brand and pay appropriate attention to it. Meanwhile, reputation helps a brand increase customer lifetime value and keeps customers returning.

There are three levels of brand awareness: awareness of the brand name, awareness of the product or services, and awareness of the brand logo. It leads to trust, making the brand more successful. It is the foundation of acquiring a customer audience and helping them understand and become more comfortable, leading to an increase in brand equity.

Brand reputation is done through reputation marketing, which highlights and amplifies positive brand content like customer reviews through traditional and digital marketing channels to boost sales. In short, it is a strategy to promote the existing good reputation of a brand rather than repair a damaged one. A good brand reputation goes hand in hand with trust and credibility, which is a crucial factors influencing how many people purchase and their loyalty. Additionally, brands satisfied customers are hugely valuable as brand ambassadors. They will advocate through word of mouth, both in-person and online, polishing the brand image.

There are a few web-based tools designed to help enhance brand reputation without being an expert at web optimization. Web accessibility is essential in reaching out to potential customers who have difficulty seeing, hearing, or navigating websites on screen or through a device.

Another example is Brand24, one of the most potent and cost-effective brand reputation monitoring tools. This includes social media, news websites, podcasts, and newsletters, among other things.

Google Alerts is also a great brand reputation tool. It is easy to manage and is run by Google, which ensures reliability. Gather up is a slightly different type of brand reputation software tool. Instead of simply replying to comments left by customers online, one can ask them to review the product. Chatmeter is used by agencies, chains, franchises or resellers. This notifies any review found on over 20 local review sites. BrandYourself allows you to fix unwanted google results and scan and delete posts from social media that might seem unprofessional. Lastly, Broadly will make a brand look good online. It sends automated messages to customers and asks about their experiences.

Brand awareness can increase sales because it helps people remember the product or service. Here are a few ways brand awareness helps in boosting sales. Firstly, implementing more innovative campaigns that catch the attention of potential customers. Hire an excellent public relation agency to handle the targeted media placements, advertising, and promotional partnerships with other local brands. Get creative with social media, that is, start constantly tweeting about the business, whatever it takes to give people an entertaining glimpse of the business's working. They increase perceived value. Familiar brands often have a higher perceived value than unfamiliar brands, wherein customers are willing to pay more for the products they are familiar with.

Marketers are increasing their spread across social media and online channels to raise brand awareness and acquire consumers as media behavior evolves. It is seen that re-engaging existing customers can be cheaper and deliver a better return on investment than attracting new customers.

Brand awareness and brand reputation are potent concepts that majorly impact marketing efforts, consumer perception, and revenue. Without a good brand, attracting and retaining consumers is difficult. To create a strong brand, one needs to understand its target audience and what qualities make them want to buy from you.

(The article is authored by Mirza Baig, Founder and Global Marketing Director, Hammer Head Experiences)