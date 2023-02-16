BPCL Makes Zero Cost Heart Surgeries Possible for Children with Congenital Heart Diseases

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ & a Fortune Global 500 Company has partnered with Sri Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals and enabled free of cost child heart surgeries for needy children with Congenital Heart Disease. BPCL, under their CSR initiatives, carried out this annual campaign on Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day.

Over 4100+ children have benefited from the project and they are expected to treat 9000-12000 children by next year. BPCL has provided all critical medical equipment for the hospital in Mumbai and now pledged to treat 150 underprivileged children who would be treated totally free at Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals in Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

More than 24,000 children from economically backward families have been treated by the hospitals, since they started.

To commemorate Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day, Shri Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing), BPCL, spent an entire day at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, with children undergoing treatment at the hospital, and spoke to their families.

Purvi Udar, 7 years old from Buldhana Dist of Maharashtra who was discharged after her successful surgery, sang a poem for the guests and said that she wants to be a corporate professional, when she grows up. Parents of another patient, three and half years old Kriti Prabha from Orissa, had lost hope till they discovered this hospital who performed corrective surgery free.

A third party Impact Assessment conducted for the project was as well undertaken which observes the success rate of surgeries has improved up to 99% due to the new advanced surgical equipment provided by BPCL. BPCL has been proudly and actively supporting this noble cause since 2018 and continues to serve these little hearts till now.

BPCL undertakes its CSR Activities in Five core Thrust Areas like Health & Sanitation, Education, Community Development, Environmental Sustainability and Skill Development along with the items enlisted in the Schedule VII of the Companies Act 2013.

The company believes that it is important to return to society and that their finest achievements aren’t those found in balance sheets but those undertaken through their CSR projects in small towns, villages thus benefiting the marginalized communities at large.

BPCL has significantly contributed towards the goal of achieving sustainable development in above mentioned thrust areas while also contributing in other Schedule VII sectors. The Company partners with several capable organizations, thereby supporting projects that benefit the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society. CSR initiatives are undertaken based on social, environmental and economic considerations.