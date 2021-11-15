Boom Corbett Electric Two Wheeler Launched In India, Check Price, EMI Details

Boom Motors launched the Boom Corbett electric two-wheeler at a price of Rs. 89,999. The vehicle is fully designed and is developed in India that suit the Indian driving conditions. Boom Motors also opened the pre-bookings for the Boom Corbett Electric Two-wheeler at an initial token amount of Rs. 3000. The deliveries of the vehicles are going to start from January 2022. The online booking requires an Rs.499 deposit.

Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO, Boom Motors said, "In order to fuel the transition to EVs, Boom Motors believes that vehicles should offer value, convenience, and peace of mind to the customer only then will they switch en masse. To demonstrate our best-in-class value, Boom Motors is the first EV company to offer customers to purchase our vehicles for 5-year EMI. Rates will start at Rs 1,699 per month, which is less than what many people spend on petrol. For convenience, we are offering a swappable battery with a portable charger that will allow the bike to be charged anywhere."

Here are the features of Boom Corbett electric two wheeler:

Battery: 2.3kWh, an optional 4.6kWh battery pack that promises a range of up to 200km on one time charge

Portable charge

Swappable batteries

Supports 200kg loading

Built on an exo-skeleton double cradle chassis made of high tensile steel

Battery is completely fire proof

Five-year warranty

EMI Plan:

Five-year EMI Plan of Rs. 1,699 per month.