Book Review: Roving Eyes - Love, Lust and Battles of Indian Royalty by S Mahesh

Trust me when I say this is the first time I read a book written by an Indian author with so much interest. Also, I am not much into mythology related stories, yet 'Roving Eyes' penned by S. Mahesh kept me hooked from chapter 1 till the end. Even though this book is not a thriller, the stories are interesting enough to make it a page turner.

Now, what to expect from Mahesh's Roving Eyes: Love, Lust and Battles of Indian Royalty? Well, a lot, I can say. There are lessons, awe-inspiring moments and some surpirses too.

Roving Eyes is a flashback to the yesteryears during which dwelled some powerful men, whose decisions were impacted by their relationship with the women they fell in love with. History has proved that even the strongest men have fell to the lure of love and lust. So in Roving Eyes, Mahesh beautifully depicts what happens in such scenarios. As a reader turns page after page, there are stories that leave an impression on the mind.

When was the last time you heard the word Gandharva Vivah or Swayamvar? Well, we have seen them in movies based on mythology. Now, Roving Eyes takes you back to those times and at times makes you wonder what if this happened now!

The book's description of the way kings and queens lived and their stories of love, lust, friendship, deceity and loyalty makes the plot of each story dramatic and keeps you hooked. The best thing about the book is that it's more relatable to all those who read history or even those who visited the places mentioned in it.

The Roving Eyes is aptly titled and has all the ingredients to make it perfect for an OTT series. How even the most powerful king can get weak when it comes to matters of the heart and how some beautiful women then have altered the course of history by being a major influence on their decision making powers, forms the crux of the story.

S Mahesh's Roving Eyes—Love, Lust and Battles of Indian Royalty is a commendable attempt at bringing to light forgotten heroes and fallen kings. The book is a refreshing change from the others that have arrived in the market in the recent times.

Rating: 4/5