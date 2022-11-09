This Book Offers Business Lessons Big and Small For Entrepreneurs

When I first picked the book "Engineered in India: From dreams to billion-dollar CYIENT" authored by B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Founder & Chairman, CYIENT, little did I expect that it would make for a pacy read. The book is an inspiring journey of a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur who converted his small dining room into office space to becoming the chairman of CYIENT.

During the book launch, the author said, India is also leapfrogging when it comes to the adoption of technology which will further fuel the growth of entrepreneurship in India.

This book is about his entrepreneurial journey from start to finish line. He outlines what it takes to build an engineering firm that is world-class.

When Mohan Reddy graduated from IIT Kanpur way back in 1974, he had a clear goal—to become a successful entrepreneur. He achieved it and how!

With no real knowledge of how to swim, he decided to take the plunge. The road was not easy as expected. However, his determination and perseverance put him on the right path to success.

The crux of the book is about how sometimes taking risks will help you realise your dreams. The book traces the journey of CYIENT from its nascent stage to what is it now. Right from ideation and scaling up to expansion and making it stand out from the rest, B.V.R. Mohan Reddy's Engineered in India covers them all. Readers get some practical lessons on how to handle a crisis, how to keep customers appeased, and more.

That apart, Mohan Reddy also talks about the importance of having the family support when one starts off on achieving his goals.

The book is for all those aspirational entrepreneurs who are looking to find out challenges and situations they might encounter in their career and how to possibly overcome them. More than a book, "Engineered in India: From dreams to billion-dollar CYIENT" offers business lessons for those with entrepreneurial dreams.

Mohan Reddy's entrepreneurial struggle sure makes for a good case study for B school students.

