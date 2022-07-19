Blind Psychic Baba Vanga’s Predictions for 2022 Which Have Come True Till Now

Legendary psychic Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova aka Baba Vanga is known for her perfect predictions. She gained immense prominence similar to Nostradamus for her infamous predictions about what would happen in the future. She was born in 1911 in Strumica, North Macedonia. She mysteriously lost her eyesight at the age of 12 during a massive storm. She claimed that a tornado allegedly lifted her off the ground. After a long search, she was found. Those who have witnessed her described Vanga as very frightened and her eyes were covered with sand and dust.

Vanga lost her sight as her family was not in a position to pay for the operation. However, she claims that she was gifted with the power of seeing into the future. Baba Vanga died in 1996 but she made many predictions for the future including 2022 and some of those premonitions have already come true.

For 2022, she predicted that several Asian countries and Australia are going to face intense bouts of floods and it happened. Australia was hit with one of the worst recorded flood disasters between February and April this year. Several cities were submerged, including parts of South East Queensland, the Wide Bay-Burnett, and the New South Wales, Brisbane. She also predicted that a few cities would be hit by water shortages as a result of drought and Europe is facing the situation.

She predicted that this year would bring a new deadly virus from Siberia, an alien invasion, a locust invasion, and a rise in the use of virtual reality.

Earth's orbit would change in 2023 and astronauts will be travelling to Venus in 2028.

The other prediction of Vanga is in 2046, people would live for more than 100 years due to organ transplant technology.

In 2100, the night would disappear, she claimed, and that artificial sunlight would illuminate another part of Earth.