Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022

The Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022Curtain Raiser captured the essence, energy, and vision of the evolving face of fashion& lifestyle, promising four exciting city chapters.

The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, powered by Fashion Design Council of India, goes beyond couture &reimagines its iconic legacy of 15 years. This edition of the Fashion Tour will bring alive young, vibrant & evolving expressions of ‘Pride& Authenticity’through the lens of a more sustainable, inclusive and diverse world of fashion & lifestyle.

With ace designer Ashish Soni as curator-in-chief and its continued partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the Fashion Touris set to travel through four metro cities of Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram. In its cutting-edge new avatar, it will present a spectacular collaboration between leading fashion designers &renowned personalities from diverse fields, who are reshaping the lifestyle interests of today’s youth.

The Kolkata chapter will be all about ‘Pride in Bringing Twists in Traditions’ where designers Shantnu & Nikhil will capture the spirit of cricket in their collection, imagined together with Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India Women's National Cricket Team.

The Hyderabad chapter will present ‘Pride in Sustainable Fashion’ wheredesigner Amit Aggarwal will exhibit a blend of modern sustainable techniques in fashion, together with Nuru Karim, one of 100 most influential architects in India, committed to positively impacting the planet.

The Mumbai chapter will highlight ‘Pride in Breaking Norms of Conventional Fashion’ where designersFalguni Shane Peacock will present a bold street-luxe collection inspired by the rising wave of Indian street-art culture, in collaboration with Dizy,the first and only female graffiti artist in India doing classic graffiti.

The Gurugram chapter will showcase‘Pride in Celebrating Diversity by Defying Labels’ where designer Kunal Rawal will unveil a collection that celebrates diversity & inclusivity in modern Indian fashion, complemented by the reverberating vibe of the music ofHarrdy Sandhu, one of the most trending music artists of this generation.

The Curtain Raiser unveiled these designers and artists through a stunning new concept called ‘The Wireframe’. It’s a skeletal that invokes a sense of imagination and drama, and symbolizes the overarching philosophy of this much-awaited fashion extravaganza. From highlighting evolving trends of inclusivity diversity, to touchpoints of sustainability in fashion, to infusing influences of pop culture through artists & performers,the Curtain Raisercaptured it all.

The Curtain Raiser also presented Blenders Pride Glassware ‘The Showcase’, one of India's leading platforms to discover nurture aspiring fashion designers, shutterbugs, models and content creators.The winning teams of The Showcase 2021 editiontogether presented an energetic fashion show on the theme of ‘My Planet, My Pride’, that became the voice of conscious fashion during The Showcase 2021.

Whatfollowed was an inspiring conversation led by KubbraSait, celebrity host for the evening, along with Bollywood celebrity & fashion iconSobhita Dhulipala;designer Ashish Soni; Sunil Sethi, the Chairman of FDCI; and Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer of Pernod Ricard India; on the evolving face of the Fashion Tour. These powerful voices in the world of fashion & lifestyle spoke on how the Fashion Tour will capture emerging trends in lifestyle, from the confluence of fashion with sports, architecture, art & music through exciting collaborations, to the intersection of fashion & tech as Fashion Tourlaunches a first-of-its-kind Metaverse experience.

Another incredible experience that the Fashion Tourwill introduce is the‘Style Gallery’ called ‘This is not a T-shirt’, curated by Ashish Soni and FDCI. It Will showcase T-shirt outfits designed by over 60 designers & homegrown fashion labels, who have embellished or even deconstructed the basic T-shirt into a design celebrating their authentic interpretation of the four themes of the Fashion Tour.While the gallery will be constructed with undertones of sustainability, using recycled materials during the physical tour; the virtual avatar will be launched with a unique fashion show in the Metaverse.

The Fashion Tour will also launch an industry-first Metaverse platform called ‘Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park’. It will create an immersive worldfor young audiences to experience the Fashion Tour like never-before. In what would be India’s first fashion tour in Decentraland, the Fashion Tour Parkwill feature interactive arenas to freely explore, like a virtual fashion show in the Metaverse, a treasure hunt to win invites to the Fashion Tour, and a designers’zone that showcasesNFTs of T-shirts designed by the 4 participating designers of the Fashion Tour, among many more.

Speaking on the occasion, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said,“After 15iconic editions, this year we’ve reimagined Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour. It enters a new era of fashion & lifestyle, embracing the changing dynamics of the industry and bringing an impressive new formatthat’s more inclusive, diverse and youthful. Our continued partnershipwith FDCI, yet again brings together the two powerhouses of fashion to make this year’s Fashion Tour,a spectacle that the country has not seen before.We're Even foraying into the Metaverse and creating a futuristic platform for younger audiences to experience the Fashion Tour in an immersive way. With this, we continue to forge ahead in our journey of celebrating ‘Pride’ of today’s youth with exciting innovations throughout the 16th edition of the Fashion Tour.”