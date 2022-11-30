BJP, Congress, or AAP, Who Will Win Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh's 2022 Election? Pandit Jagannath Guruji’s Predictions

With a month to go before the Gujarat legislative assembly elections, the entire Indian political spectrum is getting hotter and more interesting with each passing day. The Gujarat 2022 election is again scheduled to take place in two phases on the 1st of December and 5th respectively where the result shall be declared after counting the votes on December 8th, 2022.

Out of the total of 182 seats, the polling for 89 seats will be conducted in the first phase while the polling for the remaining 93 seats will be held in the second and last phase of Gujarat's 2022 election. The election turns more interesting as this time, the Gujarat region will be seeing a triangular contest involving the current and ruling party BJP along with the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While on the other hand, the election campaigning in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh saw some high-profile leaders descending on it, oozing the voters with promises ranging from the implementation of a common civil code to scooters for college-going women. The polling for the 68 assembly constituencies took place on November 12th, 2022 (Saturday) where the ballots and voting machines sealed the fate of the candidates.

For the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the charge against Congress which is looking to make a comeback. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the campaign on behalf of Rahul Gandhi's side who's involved in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. For the AAP, Delhi Chief Minister and Punjab's CM, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann were the two respective names involved in the campaigning process.

This year's Himachal Pradesh election was seen conducting a triangular contest with AAP entry. However, besides these 3, there are other parties who also participated in this election namely – the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP). The result for Himachal Pradesh will be declared along with Gujarat's 2022 Assembly Election on December 8th, 2022.

So, in this article, famous and renowned political astrologer and prophesier, Pandit Jagannath Guruji through his astrological readings shares what probably could be the end result of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat's 2022 Assembly Election and which party is likely to emerge victorious.

Bharatiya Janata Party to Triumph in Gujarat Election

In his predictions for Gujarat's 2022 Assembly Election, Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, "Gujarat has been a BJP belt for decades which is also a home state for the current Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi. As per the science of astrology, on both the 1st and 5th of December respectively when the voting is scheduled to happen, Vrischika Lagna is supposed to occur on both the days where the Sun, Mercury, Jupiter, and Moon in Kumbh Rashi might end up favoring the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Since the Vrischika Lagna lies in the 7th house, the Gujarat election can turn into an interesting contest for all the major parties including BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, the end result will surely be inclined towards the BJP".

Adding to it, Guruji further says, "The BJP can be seen cashing heavily on their party's renowned faces like Mr. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for changing the course of the election in Gujarat this year. Whereas, despite various strategies and political agendas, the AAP and Congress might just not be able to pull things off in their favor, failing eventually. Gujarat's natives will come out in support of the BJP, acknowledging the party's promises for developments in the fields of education, business, minorities, etc on a large scale, ensuring a majority win for the BJP".

"In Gujarat's 2022 Assembly Election, the total number of seats to exist are 182 out of which, BJP can easily register a win over 110-130 seats. Congress and AAP would get around 30-40 and 3-5 seats respectively, ensuring a promising and dominating win for the BJP", adds Guruji.

Victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022 Himachal Pradesh's Election

With his predictions on Himachal Pradesh 2022 election, Guruji shares, "Another interesting triangular competition was seen being conducted this year in Himachal Pradesh's election. Talking about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), despite the promises and strategies like the Delhi model including free education, free electricity, and so on, AAP won't be able to get in enough votes to form the government in Himachal Pradesh. So will be the situation for the Congress party.

The polling which happened on November 12th, 2022 lay in the Tula Lagna where the Sun, Pluto, and Mercury remained very strong. This incident will favor the current-running government in Himachal Pradesh – which is the BJP in the upcoming election result. Since the government has managed to do good in this state previously, BJP will easily come back to power in Himachal Pradesh. Also, the horoscope for BJP's sitting Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur looks strong and promising, making things favorable for him to serve as an active CM in his upcoming tenure".

"Due to the triangular competition, a neck-to-neck battle will be seen among these parties on the result day. However, BJP will clearly emerge victorious while AAP affecting the vote count for Congress. Not to forget, there are chances that AAP and Congress can agree to form a coalition government in Himachal Pradesh this year while competing against the BJP", adds Guruji.

Guruji further explains, "Out of the total 68 seats, around 30-45 seats can be bagged by the BJP while Congress can get around 6-12 seats. AAP might acquire around 8-15 seats, making BJP the clear-cut winners of Himachal Pradesh's 2022 election".