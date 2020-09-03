Birth Control And Family Planning

Benefits of Family Planning

Family planning is one of our human rights. It helps not only mothers but also fathers, kids, and the entire society. For the mothers, it gives them time to regain their health after delivery, allows providing for their children and husbands, includes time for personal development, and allows enough time for recovery and treatment.

Things to Consider When Choosing a Birth Control Method

There are many family planning choices from pills to condoms to IUDs, but they are not right for everybody. Therefore, before settling on one, you should weigh all the categories of birth control and consider the facts. By asking yourself the following questions and keeping in mind your doctor's advice, you will find the best option.

What is the Effectiveness of the Method?

It must be noted that some methods work better than others, see this infographic from Planned Parenthood for more information. Therefore, the birth control that needs the least effort is the most recommended. For instance, if implants, IUDs, patches, and condoms can be used correctly and consistently, they can be very effective. The worst birth control, such as withdrawal before ejaculation, requires one's self-control, which is very risky.

Is the Method Reversible?

It's essential to consider your long-term reproduction goals when choosing a birth control method. If your family is not complete, don't think of permanent solutions such as sterilization. If you want to be pregnant in the future, consider a reversible birth control method. Condoms, oral contraceptives, and IUDs are the most appropriate.

Are the Method’s Side Effects Tolerable Or Intolerable?

Contraceptives, especially hormonal ones, have side effects. Some of the side effects include nausea, bleeding between periods, cramping, depression, weight gain, headaches, breast tenderness, and even heavy periods. Before choosing birth control, have a word with the provider regarding the side effects, and consider which will suit you best.

Does the Method Fit Your Personality?

Here you should consider a method that does not cause interruptions. Most people are forgetful; hence, daily pills and condoms are not always the best birth control method. Techniques such as Depo, IUD, and pellet are the best choice. Smokers should avoid hormonal methods since their combination increases the risk of heart disease and blood clots.

Is Your Relationship Monogamous?

If you're in a polygamous relationship, consider the methods that can protect you from Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) as well as pregnancies. Condoms are the best choice here, but if your relationship is monogamous, IUDs, patches, and pills are excellent options too.

What is Your Health Status?

If you have a history of strokes, blood clots, active liver disease, migraine headache, breast or uterine cancer, you should avoid hormonal birth control methods.

Benefits Of Birth Control Pills

Hormonal birth control mechanisms are methods used to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Also, there are non-hormonal mechanisms, and they have their benefits too. Hormonal birth control includes IUD, pills, and implants. Apart from preventing unwanted pregnancies, birth control pills have other benefits.

Regulates Menstrual Cycles

The method balances hormonal fluctuations. It helps in various menstrual issues such as heavy bleeding and irregular periods. It also helps with polycystic ovarian syndromes (PCOS), and symptoms such as excess hair and acne.

Periods are Less Painful

The pill method controls ovulation; hence, when one doesn't ovulate, the uterus experience fewer or no painful contractions that are related to menstrual cramps.

Banishes Hormonal Acne

Hormonal fluctuations are one of the primary causes of acne. This is the main reason why teenagers often suffer from acne. Birth control pills are a combination of both progesterone and estrogen that are effective in combatting hormonal acne.

Reduces Cancer Risk

Studies have shown that women who take birth control pills are less likely to be affected by endometrial and ovarian cancer; this is one of these pills' long-term benefits.

Reduces Risks of Ovarian Cysts

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form in ovaries during the ovulation period. Although not typically dangerous, they can be very painful. Birth control pills help to prevent the formation of these cysts.