Bhogi in Southern States, Lohri in North India

Pongal is only a few days away. Tamil Nadu's festival begins on January 13th and ends on January 16th. Pongal is associated with the Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan festivals. Pongal is a four-day holiday that is celebrated with considerable zeal. The four festive days are Bhogi Pongal, Thai Pongal (also known as Surya Pongal), Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal.

Farmers express gratitude to the Sun deity and Lord Indra during the event, which is mainly a celebration of a golden crop. Pongal is a holiday steeped in customs and traditions. Special decorations, rituals, and, of course, the food is all part of it. The primary day of the celebrations is Thai Pongal, which coincides with Makar Sankranti.

Lohri

Lohri is a harvest festival observed mostly in India's northern states, such as Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The festival commemorates the conclusion of the winter solstice and is thought to be a celebration to usher in the long summer days.

Lohri 2022 will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Lohri, also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, is always observed a day before Makar Sankranti, which falls on the Hindu calendar between January 14 and 15, every year.

Every year, the Lohri festival marks the conclusion of the winter season and the beginning of rabi crop harvesting. Wheat is planted in Punjab right before the start of winter. Then, during the Lohri festival, it ripens, allowing harvesting to take place after the winter season. The commencement of the summer season is marked by Makar Sankranti, which falls a day after Lohri.

Bhogi

Bhogi Pandigai is the first day of Makar Sankranti, a four-day festival celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu in India. On Thursday, January 13, 2022, Bhogi Pandigai 2022 will be observed.

The Bhogi Pandigai festival takes place a day before the main Sankranti celebrations. People come up early on Bhogi Pandigai day and light a bonfire using wood and other solid fuels, also known as Bhogi Mantalu among locals. It is similar to the Lohri celebration in the north. The rituals and celebrations are the same but it is called Lohri in Punjab and Bhogi in southern states.