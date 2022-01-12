Bhogi Festival Greetings, Messages and WhatsApp Status to Share With Friends and Family

Happy Bhogi 2022: Bhogi 2022 will undoubtedly be different from previous years' celebrations. As we continue to try to be careful, the festivities are sure to be restricted to our immediate family. In these trying times, we hope these messages enable you to electronically connect with all of your loved ones and enjoy Bhogi to the fullest. Happy Bhogi 2022!

Makarsankranti, popularly known as Pongal, is a four-day festival observed throughout India. The first day of the Pongal festival is known as Bhogi.

Pongal is a harvest celebration in which people give thanks to God for the year's crop. Bhogi 2022 will take place on January 13th, the day before Makarsankranti. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are the states where Bhogi takes place. It is supposed to be a day dedicated to getting rid of all the old things that may be cluttering our lives and making room for fresh beginnings in our homes and hearts. According to the Tamil calendar, today is also the last day of the Margali month.

Also Read: Sankranti Rangoli Designs 2022

In normal circumstances, the Bhogi festivities are normally held on the same day each year, but in rare circumstances, they may be postponed by one day.

On this day, individuals make it a point to clean their houses of any outdated items that might bring in negativity or contribute to clutter. A small bonfire is built in the evening, where these old waste goods are burned together, marking the end of what was old and negative and welcoming a new beginning.

This event falls on the same day as Lohri in Punjab, and the ceremonies are nearly identical. Other activities people enjoy while celebrating Bhogi include preparing special sweet foods, preparing the house for the next day's Thai Pongal event, and the celebrations that follow.

This significant holiday is celebrated with tremendous delight and happiness by the people. They offer greetings and messages to those they care about. Here is a collection of the most recent 2022 Bhogi wishes, quotes, messages, and photos for you to share with your friends and family.

Happy Bhogi 2022: Messages, Facebook Status, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status

May your future be as bright as the sunshine. Wish you Happy Bhogi!

On the auspicious day of Bhogi, wish you prosperity and great success. Happy Bhogi!

Wish you Happy Bhogi Pongal! Let there be hope and happiness in your life!

Bhogi is an auspicious day to start anything new. Wish you success in whatever you do. Happy Bhogi to all!

May the sunshine bring light to your lives. Happy Bhogi to you and your family.

Celebrate Bhogi this year safely with your family. May this Bhogi bring happy times!

Let this Bhogi be the start of a year full of hope and happiness! Happy Bhogi.

May this day of Bhogi Pongal, usher in goodness, peace, health and happiness to your life. Here's sending you my best wishes and warm Bhogi greetings.

May the joyous festival of harvest bring joy and good luck aplenty to you and your loved ones. Happy Bhogi Pandigai.

Wishing you a Bhogi filled with happiness and prosperity in abundance.

Here's wishing you happiness, peace, joy and good luck aplenty on the auspicious day of Bhogi Pongal.

Bhogi greetings to you and your family.

Here's sending my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones on Bhogi Pandigai day. May you have a blissful Pongal.

Also Read: Sankranti Recipes in Andhra Pradesh

Happy Bhogi 2022: Wishes in Telugu

Gatanni Tolaginchaṇḍi, Mundunna Bhaviṣyattunu Veliginchaṇḍi. Ee Nuthana Samvatsaranni Marinta Goppaga Aarambhinchaṇḍi. AA Bhogi Maṇṭala Velugulato Sarikotta Uṣhodayaniki Swagatham Palakaṇḍi. Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu.

Meeloni Cheḍunu, Duralavaṭlanu, Cheḍu Saavasalanu Bhogi Maṇṭallo Veseyaṇḍi. Jeevithamlo Kotta Velugunu Aahwaninchaṇḍi. Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu!

Mee Jeevithamloni Cheeḍa- Peeḍa AA Bhogi Maṇṭallo Kalisi, Kotta Velugulu Prasarinchlani.. Bhoga Bhaagyalu, Sukha Santoṣhalu Mee Dari Cheralani Korukuṇṭu..Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu!

Bhaagyalanicche Bhogi, Saradalanicche Sankranti, Kammadanam Panche Kanuma. Ee Utsavam Nimpali Mee Iṇṭlo Sirula Paṇṭa. Meeku, Mee Kuṭumba Sabhyulaku Bhogi Subhakaankshalu.

Kottaga Prarambhinchaḍaniki Oka Subha Dinam. Bhoga Bhagyalanu Andinche Parvadinam. Mee Kuṭumbam Sirisampadalato Susampannanga Virajillalani Aakankṣhistu. Bhogi Subhakaankshalu!

Bhogi 2022 will undoubtedly be different from previous years' celebrations. Because we're still trying to stay safe, the celebrations will most likely be restricted to our immediate family. In these trying times, we hope these messages enable you to electronically connect with all of your loved ones and enjoy Bhogi to the fullest. Happy Bhogi 2022!