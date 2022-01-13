Bhogi 2022 Date as Per Telugu Calendar

Bhogi 2022 Date And Time: In India's southern states, Bhogi is the first day of the Pongal harvest celebration, which lasts four days. It is the day when people throw out everything old and welcome new fortune and success into their lives. So, let us learn more about Bhogi 2022 Date And Time, as well as When Is Bhogi Festival In Tamil and Telugu Calendar in 2022.

How to celebrate Bhogi?

Godha Devi was one of the twelve Alwars, or great devotees of Vishnu, and was the avatar of Mother Earth, Bhoodevi. In Periyalwar's backyard was where she was discovered. She became a Vishnu devotee and a mystic poet as she grew older. Thiruppavai was her pen name. Because of her persistent devotion to Bhagavan Vishnu, she gained beatitude and became the wife of Lord Ranganatha (Bhagavan Vishnu) at Srirangam. Goddess Goda Devi is a prominent Bhakti Marga proponent. She is a well-known example of bridal mysticism — moksha via marriage, analogous to Vishnu's Bhakti Bhava. When Goda Devi (Andal) joined Sri Ranganatha on Bhogi Day, she had reached salvation. As a result, the day on which Goda Devi attained Bhoga Aikya is called Bhogi.

When Is Bhogi 2022 Going To Be Released In Tamil And Telugu?

Bhogi is the first Sankranti event in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Bhogi 2022 will take place on January 14th. According to the TTD panchangam and the State Government calendar, it will be commemorated on January 13, 2022. Both Telugu and Tamil cultures celebrate Bhogi on the same day. An important activity on the day is the burning of all harmful or worthless objects—a type of cleaning ritual.

People toss away outdated and broken goods that are no longer in use on Bhogi Day. People wake up early in the morning to ignite a Bhogi Mantalu bonfire, which is made of wood and other solid fuels. Burning abandoned wooden things at home is a component of the Bhogi ceremony. People also burn crackers early in the morning.

Bhogi's Rituals and Recipes

After the winter equinox, Bhogi is the last day when the sun goes south before the start of Uttarayana when the sun begins to move north. To honour this auspicious transition in the seasons, it is a day of washing and purging; old garments and other unwanted objects are removed, symbolising the beginning of fresh life. People and neighbourhoods commonly set bonfires early in the morning with logs of wood, solid fuel, and wooden furniture, as well as other no longer usable trash items.

The objective is to get rid of old items and focus on the Pongal season's change and metamorphosis. People can use rice flour and flower petals to create beautiful geometric floor and ground decorations on Bhogi. In rural places, this time of year is closely connected to harvest. People worship Indra, the rain deity, to get a plentiful crop, wealth, and happiness.

Date And Time For Bhogi 2022 In Tamil And Telugu Calendar

In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, Bhogi will be celebrated on January 13th, 2022. Below are the dates for the following five years of Bhogi in the Tamil and Telugu calendars, as well as important bhogi timings.

Date And Time In Tamil, Telugu Calendar