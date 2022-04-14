Benefits of Chanting Hanuman Chalisa
Reciting Hanuman Chalisa has numerous benefits, ranging from attaining insight to warding off evil spirits.
Hanuman Chalisa is a collection of 40 poetic lines devoted to Lord Rama's devotee, Hanuman. It was written while Tulsidas was imprisoned by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Tulsidas replied that Rama could only be seen with real devotion when Aurangzeb challenged him to show him the lord. This enraged the emperor, who imprisoned the poet. When Tulsidas finished his ode and recited the Chalisa, it is widely claimed that an army of monkeys attacked Delhi.
It is also widely held among Hindus that reading the Hanuman Chalisa has numerous benefits. A few recitals of the Hanuman Chalisa can help you memorise it quickly.
Anyone can read the Hanuman Chalisa. After a bath, read the Hanuman Chalisa in the morning. Before reading after sunset, be sure to wash your hands, feet, and face.
Here Are Some Spiritual Benefits Of Reciting The Hanuman Chalisa:
- Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is considered by Hindus to enlist Hanuman's assistance in solving issues and warding off evil spirits and negative energies.
- If you read the Hanuman Chalisa on Saturday for peace and prosperity, you can decrease the effects of Sade Sati and help those who are suffering from Saturn.
- If the Hanuman Chalisa is placed beneath the pillow before sleeping, it can relieve those who suffer from nightmares.
- Dedicated recitals of Hanuman Chalisa can help one overcome the trauma of terrible events more than anything else.
- If one wishes to be free of the karmic consequences of previous wrongdoings, reading the Hanuman Chalisa is helpful.
- Those who read the Hanuman Chalisa with devotion welcome Lord Hanuman's celestial protection, which removes barriers in our endeavours.
- Those who are stressed should read the Hanuman Chalisa to feel at ease and in control of their lives.
- Many people think that Lord Hanuman can prevent accidents and ensure a safe journey, which is why they keep Hanuman idols in their automobiles.
- Reading the Hanuman Chalisa might assist individuals seeking enlightenment to attain insight and spiritual understanding.
- People who have been sidetracked by a poor corporation might benefit from reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. It aids in the rehabilitation of people who have fallen prey to bad habits.
- It creates unanimity and contentment by removing conflicts. By making one conscious, reciting Hanuman Chalisa promotes harmony and removes unnecessary disputes.
Hanuman Chalisa Lyrics in English
Doha
Sri Guru Charan Saroj Raj Nij Man Mukur Sudhari, Baranau Raghuvar Bimal Jasu Jo Dayaku Ohal Chari II
Buddhiheen Tanu Janike Sumarau Pavan Kumar, Bal Buddhi Vidya Dehu Mohi Harau Kalesh Vikar II
Hanuman Chalisa:
Jai Hanuman gyan gun sagar
Jai Kapis tihun lok ujagar
Ram doot atulit bal dhama
Anjaani putra Pavan sut nama
Mahabir Bikram Bajrangi
Kumati nivar sumati ke sangi
Kanchan varan viraj subesa
Kanan kundal kunchit kesa
Hath vajra aur dhvaja viraje
Kaandhe moonj janeyu saje
Shankar suvan kesri nandan
Tej pratap maha jag vandan
Vidyavan guni ati chatur
Ram kaj karibe ko aatur
Prabu charitra sunibe ko rasiya
Ram Lakhan Sita man basiya
Sukshma roop dhari siyahi dikhava
Vikat roop dhari lank jarava
Bhima roop dhari asur sanghare
Ramachandra ke kaj sanvare
Laye Sanjivan Lakhan jiyaye
Shri Raghuvir harashi ur laye
Raghupati kinhi bahut badai
Tum mam priye Bharat hi sam bhai
Sahas badan tumharo yash gaave
Asa kahi Shripati kanth lagaave
Sankadhik Brahmadi Muneesa
Narad Saarad sahit Aheesa
Yam Kuber Digpaal jahan te
Kavi Kovid kahi sake kahan te
Tum upkar Sugreevahin keenha
Ram milaye rajpad deenha
Tumharo mantra Vibheeshan maana
Lankeshwar bhaye sab jag jana
Yug sahastra jojan par Bhanu
Leelyo tahi madhur phal janu
Prabhu mudrika meli mukh mahee
Jaladhi langhi gaye achraj nahee
Durgam kaj jagath ke jete
Sugam anugraha tumhre tete
Ram dwaare tum rakhvare
Hoat na agya binu paisare
Sub sukh lahae tumhari sar na
Tum rakshak kahu ko dar naa
Aapan tej samharo aapai
Teenhon lok hank te kanpai
Bhoot pisaach nikat nahin aavai
Mahavir jab naam sunave
Nase rog harae sab peera
Japat nirantar Hanumant beera
Sankat te Hanuman chudavae
Man kram vachan dhyan jo lavai
Sab par Ram tapasvee raja
Tin ke kaj sakal Tum saja
Aur manorath jo koi lavai
Soi amit jeevan phal pavai
Charon jug partap tumhara
Hai persidh jagat ujiyara
Sadhu Sant ke tum rakhware
Asur nikandan Ram dulhare
Ashta sidhi nav nidhi ke dhata
As var deen Janki mata
Ram rasayan tumhare pasa
Sada raho Raghupati ke dasa
Tumhare bhajan Ram ko pavai
Janam janam ke dukh bisraavai
Anth kaal Raghuvir pur jayee
Jahan janam Hari Bakht Kahayee
Aur Devta chit na dharahi
Hanumanth sehi sarve sukh karehi
Sankat kate mite sab peera
Jo sumirai Hanumat balbeera
Jai Jai Jai Hanuman Gosayin
Kripa karahu Gurudev ki nyahin
Jo sat bar path kare kohi
Chutahi bandhi maha sukh hohi
Jo yah padhe Hanuman Chalisa
Hoye siddhi sakhi Gaurisa
Tulsidas sada hari chera
Keejai nath hridaye mein dera
Pavan tanay sankat harana, Mangal moorati roop I
Ram Lakhan Sita sahit, Hridaya basahu sur bhoop II