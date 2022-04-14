Benefits of Chanting Hanuman Chalisa

Hanuman Chalisa is a collection of 40 poetic lines devoted to Lord Rama's devotee, Hanuman. It was written while Tulsidas was imprisoned by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Tulsidas replied that Rama could only be seen with real devotion when Aurangzeb challenged him to show him the lord. This enraged the emperor, who imprisoned the poet. When Tulsidas finished his ode and recited the Chalisa, it is widely claimed that an army of monkeys attacked Delhi.

It is also widely held among Hindus that reading the Hanuman Chalisa has numerous benefits. A few recitals of the Hanuman Chalisa can help you memorise it quickly.

Anyone can read the Hanuman Chalisa. After a bath, read the Hanuman Chalisa in the morning. Before reading after sunset, be sure to wash your hands, feet, and face.

Here Are Some Spiritual Benefits Of Reciting The Hanuman Chalisa:

Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is considered by Hindus to enlist Hanuman's assistance in solving issues and warding off evil spirits and negative energies.

If you read the Hanuman Chalisa on Saturday for peace and prosperity, you can decrease the effects of Sade Sati and help those who are suffering from Saturn.

If the Hanuman Chalisa is placed beneath the pillow before sleeping, it can relieve those who suffer from nightmares.

Dedicated recitals of Hanuman Chalisa can help one overcome the trauma of terrible events more than anything else.

If one wishes to be free of the karmic consequences of previous wrongdoings, reading the Hanuman Chalisa is helpful.

Those who read the Hanuman Chalisa with devotion welcome Lord Hanuman's celestial protection, which removes barriers in our endeavours.

Those who are stressed should read the Hanuman Chalisa to feel at ease and in control of their lives.

Many people think that Lord Hanuman can prevent accidents and ensure a safe journey, which is why they keep Hanuman idols in their automobiles.

Reading the Hanuman Chalisa might assist individuals seeking enlightenment to attain insight and spiritual understanding.

People who have been sidetracked by a poor corporation might benefit from reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. It aids in the rehabilitation of people who have fallen prey to bad habits.

It creates unanimity and contentment by removing conflicts. By making one conscious, reciting Hanuman Chalisa promotes harmony and removes unnecessary disputes.

Hanuman Chalisa Lyrics in English

Doha

Sri Guru Charan Saroj Raj Nij Man Mukur Sudhari, Baranau Raghuvar Bimal Jasu Jo Dayaku Ohal Chari II

Buddhiheen Tanu Janike Sumarau Pavan Kumar, Bal Buddhi Vidya Dehu Mohi Harau Kalesh Vikar II

Hanuman Chalisa:

Jai Hanuman gyan gun sagar

Jai Kapis tihun lok ujagar

Ram doot atulit bal dhama

Anjaani putra Pavan sut nama

Mahabir Bikram Bajrangi

Kumati nivar sumati ke sangi

Kanchan varan viraj subesa

Kanan kundal kunchit kesa

Hath vajra aur dhvaja viraje

Kaandhe moonj janeyu saje

Shankar suvan kesri nandan

Tej pratap maha jag vandan

Vidyavan guni ati chatur

Ram kaj karibe ko aatur

Prabu charitra sunibe ko rasiya

Ram Lakhan Sita man basiya

Sukshma roop dhari siyahi dikhava

Vikat roop dhari lank jarava

Bhima roop dhari asur sanghare

Ramachandra ke kaj sanvare

Laye Sanjivan Lakhan jiyaye

Shri Raghuvir harashi ur laye

Raghupati kinhi bahut badai

Tum mam priye Bharat hi sam bhai

Sahas badan tumharo yash gaave

Asa kahi Shripati kanth lagaave

Sankadhik Brahmadi Muneesa

Narad Saarad sahit Aheesa

Yam Kuber Digpaal jahan te

Kavi Kovid kahi sake kahan te

Tum upkar Sugreevahin keenha

Ram milaye rajpad deenha

Tumharo mantra Vibheeshan maana

Lankeshwar bhaye sab jag jana

Yug sahastra jojan par Bhanu

Leelyo tahi madhur phal janu

Prabhu mudrika meli mukh mahee

Jaladhi langhi gaye achraj nahee

Durgam kaj jagath ke jete

Sugam anugraha tumhre tete

Ram dwaare tum rakhvare

Hoat na agya binu paisare

Sub sukh lahae tumhari sar na

Tum rakshak kahu ko dar naa

Aapan tej samharo aapai

Teenhon lok hank te kanpai

Bhoot pisaach nikat nahin aavai

Mahavir jab naam sunave

Nase rog harae sab peera

Japat nirantar Hanumant beera

Sankat te Hanuman chudavae

Man kram vachan dhyan jo lavai

Sab par Ram tapasvee raja

Tin ke kaj sakal Tum saja

Aur manorath jo koi lavai

Soi amit jeevan phal pavai

Charon jug partap tumhara

Hai persidh jagat ujiyara

Sadhu Sant ke tum rakhware

Asur nikandan Ram dulhare

Ashta sidhi nav nidhi ke dhata

As var deen Janki mata

Ram rasayan tumhare pasa

Sada raho Raghupati ke dasa

Tumhare bhajan Ram ko pavai

Janam janam ke dukh bisraavai

Anth kaal Raghuvir pur jayee

Jahan janam Hari Bakht Kahayee

Aur Devta chit na dharahi

Hanumanth sehi sarve sukh karehi

Sankat kate mite sab peera

Jo sumirai Hanumat balbeera

Jai Jai Jai Hanuman Gosayin

Kripa karahu Gurudev ki nyahin

Jo sat bar path kare kohi

Chutahi bandhi maha sukh hohi

Jo yah padhe Hanuman Chalisa

Hoye siddhi sakhi Gaurisa

Tulsidas sada hari chera

Keejai nath hridaye mein dera

Pavan tanay sankat harana, Mangal moorati roop I

Ram Lakhan Sita sahit, Hridaya basahu sur bhoop II