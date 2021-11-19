BeatO spreads awareness around diabetes through #AskBeatO campaign

New Delhi: BeatO- a leading digital health platform for diabetes and chronic condition care launched a campaign #AskBeatO in line with the theme of World Diabetes Day for the year- Access to Diabetes Care.

The aim behind the campaign was to provide access to all Indians to India’s top doctors and diabetologists and give them an opportunity to ask their diabetes related questions and concerns.

BeatO opened a helpline for the general public, diabetes patients and their family members where they could call and ask their queries. These were addressed by a panel of renowned diabetologists including Dr. Banshi Saboo - Diabetologist, President of RSSDI (Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India), Dr. Sanjay Agarwal - Diabetologist, Honorary Secretary RSSDI, Dr. Ch. Vasanth Kumar - Sr Physician, Apollo Hospital (Hyderabad) and President Elect RSSDI, Dr. Amit Gupta - Director Centre for Diabetes Care, Greater Noida & Defeat Diabetes Task Force, member – RSSDI, Dr. Rakesh Parikh - Consultant Diabetologist at Diabecity, Jaipur, Dr. B.M. Makkar - Consulting Diabetologist and Dr. Minal Mohit - Consulting Endocrinologist.

The campaign went live on BeatO's social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube and Instagram along with promotion on Republic TV and Republic World. Questions came in from all parts of India and were answered in a 2 hour special show on Republic TV on World Diabetes Day.

“BeatO has been working towards helping Indian families beat Diabetes. We aim to empower them with the right knowledge, access to expert doctors and coaches to be able to control and in some cases even reverse diabetes. Today, more than 200 million Indians are at risk of diabetes and pre diabetes however, not everyone has access to diabetes specialists. We at BeatO provide members with our affordable smartphone-connected glucometer and app that provides personalised insights and timely guidance by medical experts from anywhere.” said Gautam Chopra, Co-founder & CEO, BeatO

Multiple queries on diabetes, regarding types, medication and insulin were answered on the show. So far, the campaign has been successful with more than 170 million impressions on social media platforms.

Clinical studies on the effectiveness of BeatO’sconnected diabetes care program with real-time contextualized feedback loop and counselling on glycemic control of patients with diabetes in India has been published in Diabetes journal by the American Diabetes Association.

Speaking about BeatO’s connected care ecosystem Dr. Amit Gupta said, “Blood Sugar monitoring is an integral component of diabetes care. However, to make it meaningful - it is important to know patterns and trends. Real- Time access to glucose readings coupled with feedback from the diabetes care team is certainly going to be a boon for patients living with diabetes.”

Studies prove that BeatO’s intervention via Health Coach counselling from Certified Diabetes Educators led to 51.9% reduction in hypoglycaemic incidences. Also, a reduction of 9.45% in fasting sugar levels was observed within just 45 days.

BeatO provides solutions to monitor, manage and reduce the impact of diabetes – along with other cardiometabolic conditions like blood pressure and cholesterol.