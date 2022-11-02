Baba Vanga Predictions for 2023 Are Shocking

Famous Bulgarian mystic - Baba Vanga’s predictions which have become more popular than the Nostradamus are surfacing on the net.

Baba Vanga, known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans", claimed that she could see into the future despite being blind since the age of 12. Baba Vanga had earlier predicted the tragic accident where UK Princess Diana was killed, the 9/11 terror attacks, Chernobyl gas tragedy, and many more incidents which turned true.

With just two months away from the new year, curious netizens are once again digging into her predictions list to see what’s in store for 2023. Here are 5 predictions made by Vangelia Gushtero (which is Baba Vanga’s real name), which are quite shocking and terrifying for the year 2023.

Solar Tsunami

Baba Vanga said that the earth's orbit would change and a solar storm or a solar tsunami would severely damage the magnetic shield of the planet. Not sure if the Hollywood filmmakers already had access to her predictions which run till the year 5078 when the world is said to end. Why? Because Solar Attack, and Solar Crisis are some of the sci-fi movies that talk about solar attacks and the earth being on the verge of destruction were already made.

Bioweapon warfare

A big country will attack people with biological weapons. Not sure if it’s the Russians who might do it considering the current Russia-Ukraine war which is posing a serious threat to the European nations and where Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons several times. Does anyone remember the British super-spy James Bond movie On Her Majesty's Secret Service made in 1969 where the evil plot revolves around a Swiss clinic where beautiful women are transformed into living biological weapons? Funny but ridiculous but we hope Baba Vanga's prediction doesn't turn out to be true.

Alien attack

Though she didn’t give the exact month or date Baba Vanga said that in 2023 the earth would be covered in darkness and aliens can attack earth and millions of people would die in the attack. Looks like Will Smith's movie - The Independence directed by Roland Emmerich in 1996 could be a reality. We only have to wait and watch out for this one...

Nuclear explosion in Asia

There is a possibility of an explosion in a nuclear power plant, resulting in toxic clouds covering the Asian continent, resulting in people getting affected by serious diseases. We passed through Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, Chernobyl and Bhopal gas tragedies, and now this!

Humans born in laboratories

Baba Vanga predicted that humans will be born through an artificial process in laboratories, where the character of the persons and the color of their skin will be decided in a completely controlled manner. We could bid goodbye to surrogacy and might have babies produced in labs now!

Whether they come true or not is something we don’t endorse, and let's hope for the best for the world!

