Azad Engineering to Build Exclusive Manufacturing Facility for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hyderabad : India's leading precision engineering company, Azad Engineering, on Wednesday undertook a pioneering initiative by laying the foundation stone for an exclusive manufacturing facility for Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Rakesh Chopdar, Managing Director of Azad Engineering Pvt Ltd, laid the foundation stone for the new 11,800 sq. mts facility. Azad and Mitsubishi’s journey started about a decade ago with a few machines, progressed to an exclusive bay in their current manufacturing unit, and has now entered a new dimension with the forthcoming manufacturing facility being setup exclusively for MHI.

Mr.T. Nagayasu, Chairman & Managing Director, Mr.K. Tanaka, Dy. CEO of Mitsubishi,Mr. M Hasegawa, Dy. GM, Takasago Blade and combustion parts manufacturing, MHI, Japan, Mr. Raja Ram Reddy, Engineering Head, MHI, Japan,Mr.Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and commerce,(I&C) Information Technology,Govt. of Telangana, Mr. Praveen P A, Director, Aerospace & Defence, Government of Telangana, Mr. KP Vivekananda, MLA, joined Rakesh Chopdar to announce the commencement of works on the USD20 million plant at Tuniki Bollaram near Medchal, Hyderabad,that is scheduled to become operational by mid-2024. It will be part of Azad Engineering’s upcoming Centre for Excellence and Innovation Centre and will employ about 300 people.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Chopdar, MD of Azad Engineering, said: “The collaboration with Mitsubishi to build an exclusive facility is an outcome of our commitment and sustained effort to deepen our relationship as a preferred partner of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It’s a highpoint in our decade-long business association with Mitsubishi and testimony to Azad’s commitment to excellence.”

Mr. K. Tanaka, Dy. CEOof Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, said:“Azad Engineering machining capability is very impressive. They provide components of high quality and accuracy for our gas and steam turbines.So, we are glad to strengthen our partnership with Azad”.

Mr. Raja Ram Reddy, Engineering Head, MHI, Japan, said: “our quality requirements are among the highest in the world and Azad is the only partner outside Japan, for few critical components, who can meet the demanding standards. So, we partner with them for gas and steam Airfoils. They are wedded to customer centric approach and rate high on cost competitiveness, making them extremely attractive partners in our supply chain. Besides, Azad steadfastly sticks to delivery commitments. Even during the recent lockdown period, when supply chains were disrupted globally, Azad did not miss on delivery deadlines. So, our trust in them is multifold, a strong base to our collaboration”.

Azad Engineering’s capacity expansion is part of the company’s strategy for the next 5 years to achieve the targeted growth of 35-40 per cent CAGR during the period.Azad is an end-to-end solution provider for global power generation & aerospace OEMs includingGE, Siemens, Toshiba, MAN, Doosan Skoda, GE Aviation, Boeing, Honeywell, Eaton, Rafael, BHEL, HAL and Baker Hughes.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries, Government of Telangana, said, “I congratulate Azad Engineering and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for bringing this exclusive manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. This further demonstrates that Telangana has emerged as the most preferred manufacturing destination for global OEMs in aerospace, precision engineering and heavy engineering segments.”

Praveen PA, Director, Aerospace & Defence, Government of Telangana, said:“Azad-Mitsubishi manufacturing facility signals growing confidence of global industrial majors to establish their manufacturing facilities and supply base from our world class Aerospace and Engineering ecosystem in Telangana”.

