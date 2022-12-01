AurobindoPharma to Offer Certified Leadership Program to IMT Hyderabad Staff

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company in the country, has entered into an exclusive MoU with the premier institute IMT Hyderabad to offer a custom designed Certified Leadership Program coined as “Auro Astra” for its employees. The MoU was signed by Mr. UNB Raju, Senior Vice President, Corporate HR – AurobindoPharma and Dr. Venkata Chathurvedula, Professor & Dean – Academics – IMT Hyderabad in the presence of other dignitaries today at IMT Hyderabad campus in Shamshabad.



Thriving on its strong belief and core values to nurture future leaders, Aurobindo Pharma is stepping ahead to co-create the curriculum along with the IMT Hyderabad expert panel; the Leadership Program is primarily aimed to inculcate mid-level managers with the requisite skills pertaining to strategic planning, leadership abilities, building resilience and managerial skills. The company has shortlisted 35 candidates from over 150 mid-level managers from across functions following a coherent process that included – psychometric tools, behavioural assessment, business simulations and a series of conversations with HODs.

The Post Graduate Certification in Leadership Program (“CLP”) is a six-month course and consists of four modules –



1. Managing Self – Leveraging core strengths and qualities to inspire other colleagues

2. Managing Teams – Lead, develop and support other team members to attain common goals

3. Managing Business – A strategic approach with business acumen and financial literacy for

the overall growth of the organisation

4. Managing Change – Collaborate with various stakeholders and adopt best practices

Mr. UNB Raju, Senior Vice President - Corporate HR - Aurobindo Pharma said, “We are delighted to join hands with IMT Hyderabad to offer a certified leadership program to our mid-level managers and further empower them with personal, people and leadership competencies. In this fast pace world, an organisation at our scale with over 24000 employees spread across the globe, it is imperative for us not just to build a purpose-driven company and culture of trust, but also strongly impart and invest in our talent to make them future-ready and contribute to varied mission-critical operations of the company”

Dr. Venkata Chathurvedula, Professor & Dean – Academics – IMT Hyderabad said, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that IMT Hyderabad, in Collaboration with Aurobindo Pharma, will be launching a six-month post-graduate certification program in leadership. The program’s pedagogy entails experiential learning activities such as role-plays, group exercises, games, cases, and simulations so that the participants can assimilate and retain their learnings from these experiences. The program,

Jointly designed and delivered by IMT Hyderabad and Aurobindo pharma, will help its managers attain individual growth and leadership capabilities and contribute to the organisation's growth”

The pedagogy of the Post Graduate Certification in Leadership Program (“CLP”) involves a variety of teaching methods, including – classroom training, case studies, simulations, role plays, group discussions, applied-to-learn projects and industry connect initiatives. The learning module will also include 13 days on campus training imparted by IMT Hyderabad Professors and industry leaders.