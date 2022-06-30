Are there Mysterious Places in India? Check Out

Devraj Bollareddy

India is no stranger to mystery, occupying over 2% of the world’s overall landmass; India ranks as the world’s 7th largest country by landmass. Although India and its culture are popular all over the world, some monuments and places in India are shrouded in their own cloud of mystery. Let’s take a look at some of the most mysterious places in India, from forts to haunted lakes; this list is bound to take you by surprise.

1. Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

This fort is commonly regarded as the most haunted place in India. This fort is a popular tourist destination during the day and a paranormal hotspot during the night, in fact, there is even a notice board warning tourists to not set foot in the premises after nightfall. According to ancient folklore, the fort is haunted by a magician who fell in love with the princess and some even believe that the fort is cursed. Something peculiar you will notice if you choose to visit Bhangarh Fort is that the surrounding houses and buildings have no roofs, locals said that it is impossible to build a roof here as it collapses as soon as it is built.

2. Shani Singapur, Maharashtra

The interesting thing about this village is that there are no doors, whether it is a school, house or a bank, the village just simply has no doors. You would think that the lack of doors would make this place a hotspot for crime but interestingly, this small village has no crime rate. The village is situated in close proximity to a Shani temple and the villagers believe that Lord Shani will protect them no matter what.

3. Jatinga, Assam

Jatinga is usually a peaceful holiday destination, surrounded by lush greenery and mountains, it is a beautiful destination. However, a weird phenomenon takes place here every monsoon season. Every monsoon season, hundreds of migratory birds commit mass suicide in this town. Locals believe that this is a result of paranormal activity while others attribute dense fog as the main reason behind birds mysteriously crashing into walls and buildings. However, there is no explanation for why these birds are flying at night.

4. Roopkund Lake, Uttarakhand

This beautiful lake is situated 16.500 feet above sea levels and is nestled in between the mighty Himalayas. But what lies beneath the surface always manages to spook tourists out, the lake is home to around 600 skeletons. These skeletons are said to date back to the 15th century AD and locals believe the skeletons to be corpses that belong to the King and Queen of Kanauj. Every year when the ice melts, the lake reveals a new set of skeletons, and scientists are conducting radiocarbon tests on these skeletons.

5. Khooni Nadi, Delhi

The name of this lake gives us a pretty solid idea about why it is mysterious, Khooni Nadi translates to bloody river. Khooni Nadi is a small stream of water that flows in the West Delhi region, near Rohini District. Although the stream is surrounded by lush greenery, you will not find a single person near the stream. Locals believe that the lake is haunted and anyone that touches the water will be sucked into it. So far there has been no proof to back up the claims made by the locals but there have been a lot of drowning in the rather small stream. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, the stream and the surrounding areas have witnessed an unusual amount of death and it is advised that people stay away from the lake.

6. The Magnetic Hill, Ladakh

This mysterious magnetic mountain is so strong that sometimes you do not even need your vehicle’s ignition to be turned on in order to drive up the slope. The experience of driving up a slope with no acceleration from the car is definitely an experience that you will never forget. However, the mystery behind this hill has been debunked. Turns out that the ‘magnetic’ hill is indeed, not magnetic. The layout of its area and its surroundings create an optical illusion of a hill, the road is actually downhill. So the reason one may be able to drive on the road with the ignition on is probably because the road is just simply downhill.

7. Kodhini, Kerala

Kodhini is widely known as the village of twins, this is because this village has received international attention from scientists because an unusually high number of twin births are reported in this village. The village is home to more than 200 pairs of twins and two sets of triplets. Scientists believe that this has something to do with chemicals in the drinking water supply in the villages but these claims are still to be proven.

