April Fools Day 2021: Prank Ideas, Jokes, Memes and Significance
Today is April Fools Day. And, are you ready to fool everyone around you? If you do not have ideas to fool them, try the following pranks, jokes, and memes.
Every year on April 1st is observed as a fool's day. It is the official day for all the pranksters to crack their most lame and funniest joke or pull pranks on people around them.
History of the day
The origin of this day dates back to 1582 when France shifted from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. The switch took place because France decided to commence their New Year with the Spring Equinox, which takes place around April 1. After the switch, citizens failed to recognize the change and kept celebrating April 1 as New Year. Hence, ever since then, all the citizens of France were termed 'April Fools'. Also, some were even tagged as 'Poisson D Avril' (April fish, this means a person who is gullible like a fish.
April Fools Day 2021 Significance
The significance of this day is culturally and historically relevant. It's quite necessary now as the COVID-19 pandemic is once again rampant in the country. Amid all this tension and stress, people have forgotten to laugh, so to spread the laughter, why not let ourselves loose? April fools Day not just aims to bring laughter to people’s faces, but also reminds us that life without fun is incomplete. On this day, people pull healthy pranks on those around them, just to distract them from their stressful life. It is one such event that is observed globally with great fervor and fun.
April Fools Day 2021 Jokes
Funny One-Liners -
- Which day of the year do monkeys like best? The first of Ape-ril!
- Excuse me, sir. Do you think they named April fool’s Day in your honor?
- My favorite April Fools’ Day prank is pretending I’m going to leave my couch. On my way out!
- What’s a stepladder’s favorite holiday? April Stool’s Day!
- I don’t always joke on April Fools’ Day…Just kidding, I do.
- Why was the donkey annoying his friend? It was April Mules’ Day!
- What do you call a hammer bought on April 1st? April tool.
April Fool’s Day 2021 Memes
And now that you know Mr. Fool really well, report if you spot him. #DontBeAFool #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/oQgfKhJNIv
— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 1, 2020
Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020
For new armys who don't know, BTS and ARMYS used to prank each other every April Fools Day. BTS change their twitter layout to funny things and armys as well like this neon yellow cult for this year's unplanned project lol. It's not something new and just enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ArRFyEOhbq
— Jin (@JoonieArkive) March 31, 2021
Thinks that fool roaming without a mask! #GetRealMaskUp#AprilFoolsDay#WearAMask#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/lszrgYihWQ
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2021
The prankster is here, the victim is coming soon 😁
We can't wait for all the fun that @jbairstow21 and Kane are going to bring to the #SRHCamp 🙌
On that note, Happy #AprilFoolsDay 😃#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/CDp8CNHlyD
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 1, 2021
Tap to get phooled 👀#AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/tqDNEOKhe7
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 1, 2021
April Fool’s Day 2021 Prank Ideas: Here’s How you can Pull a Fast One on Your Friends
- You can put a sticker on the back sensor of their computer mouse. The mouse will stop working. When they try to operate the mouse with the idea of working on the system, they might not figure out the problem. You can enjoy it from the distance.
- Place bubble wrap under an area rug or a bathmat for a rude surprise when a passerby steps down. This one’s particularly effective first thing in the morning, before your unsuspecting victim has had any coffee — nothing like loud, unexpected noise to wake someone up real quick!
- Glue a pair of Google eyes on every single item within the fridge — so the condiments appear to stare back when someone opens the door. This also works great with all produce.
- Slip a sign reading “honk and smile” inside the car of your prank target; make sure it’s hidden and out of their view (and not blocking their views at all). All commute long; they’ll wonder why they’re getting beeped at nonstop by drivers who seem more flirty than inconvenienced.
- This prank takes the “control” out of the remote control: Use a teeny sticker or tape to cover over the sensor on the clicker. No matter how hard they try, they won’t be able to make those TV channels budge even with new batteries.
- Locate a windowed door that the target of your prank will see from the outside. Blow up a collection of balloons and cluster them together. Attach to the inside of the window in the door so that it looks like the entire room is filled to the brim with balloons on the other side. (And hey, if you can actually fill the whole room with balloons? That’s even cooler!)
- Yes, the classic baby shower game of melted chocolate inside a diaper works great as a timeless April fool’s Prank, too. If you have a baby in the home, smear a diaper with chocolate candy or peanut butter; then call in a spouse or child to observe with horror as you taste the mess.
- This prank’s on the messier side, but it’s super easy to execute: Swap the clear disinfectant within a container of sanitizer for clear school glue instead. They’ll pump out a sticky surprise right into their hands and wonder why it’s not evaporating as they rub.