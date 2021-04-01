April Fools Day 2021: Prank Ideas, Jokes, Memes and Significance

Today is April Fools Day. And, are you ready to fool everyone around you? If you do not have ideas to fool them, try the following pranks, jokes, and memes.

Every year on April 1st is observed as a fool's day. It is the official day for all the pranksters to crack their most lame and funniest joke or pull pranks on people around them.

History of the day

The origin of this day dates back to 1582 when France shifted from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. The switch took place because France decided to commence their New Year with the Spring Equinox, which takes place around April 1. After the switch, citizens failed to recognize the change and kept celebrating April 1 as New Year. Hence, ever since then, all the citizens of France were termed 'April Fools'. Also, some were even tagged as 'Poisson D Avril' (April fish, this means a person who is gullible like a fish.

April Fools Day 2021 Significance

The significance of this day is culturally and historically relevant. It's quite necessary now as the COVID-19 pandemic is once again rampant in the country. Amid all this tension and stress, people have forgotten to laugh, so to spread the laughter, why not let ourselves loose? April fools Day not just aims to bring laughter to people’s faces, but also reminds us that life without fun is incomplete. On this day, people pull healthy pranks on those around them, just to distract them from their stressful life. It is one such event that is observed globally with great fervor and fun.

April Fools Day 2021 Jokes

Funny One-Liners -

Which day of the year do monkeys like best? The first of Ape-ril!

Excuse me, sir. Do you think they named April fool’s Day in your honor?

My favorite April Fools’ Day prank is pretending I’m going to leave my couch. On my way out!

What’s a stepladder’s favorite holiday? April Stool’s Day!

I don’t always joke on April Fools’ Day…Just kidding, I do.

Why was the donkey annoying his friend? It was April Mules’ Day!

What do you call a hammer bought on April 1st? April tool.

April Fool’s Day 2021 Memes

And now that you know Mr. Fool really well, report if you spot him. #DontBeAFool #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/oQgfKhJNIv — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 1, 2020

Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

For new armys who don't know, BTS and ARMYS used to prank each other every April Fools Day. BTS change their twitter layout to funny things and armys as well like this neon yellow cult for this year's unplanned project lol. It's not something new and just enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ArRFyEOhbq — Jin (@JoonieArkive) March 31, 2021

The prankster is here, the victim is coming soon 😁 We can't wait for all the fun that @jbairstow21 and Kane are going to bring to the #SRHCamp 🙌 On that note, Happy #AprilFoolsDay 😃#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/CDp8CNHlyD — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 1, 2021

