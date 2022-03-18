Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares Colourful Pictures On Holi

Everyone is celebrating the festival of colours, Holi. Apple CEO Tim Cook took to his Twitter and extended Holi wishes to all. He shared three photos shot by two Indian photographers on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. He shared lovely images of Holi being played in Barsana and Nandgaon of Uttar Pradesh. The photos were clicked by Gursimran Basra and Rohit Vohra. They featured people drowned in colours and enjoying themselves to their heart’s content.

Sharing the pics, he wrote, "Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here’s to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images shot on #ShotOniPhone13ProMax by @coffeekarma and @rohit_apf." Here is the tweet.

Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here’s to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images #ShotOniPhone13ProMax by @coffeekarma and @rohit_apf. pic.twitter.com/bMx9K1McE2 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 18, 2022

Netizens reacted to the photos shared by Tim Cook and called them beautiful.

“These are beautiful,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Happy Holi to you too! Let's spread the color of joy & happiness.”

