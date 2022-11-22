Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. Announces Excellent Results; H1FY23 PAT jumps 47% YoY

Hyderabad: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.(BSE: 540879, NSE: APOLLO), pioneer in Design, Development and assembly of custom-built Electronics and Electro-mechanical solutions, has announced excellent results for quarter and half year ended 30 September 2022.

For the half year ended 30 September 2022 (Consolidated performance), the company recorded a 48% jump in revenues YoY, from Rs. 73.42 Cr (H1FY22) to Rs. 108.80 Cr (H1FY23). For the corresponding period, the PAT grew 47% YoY, from Rs. 3.33 Cr (H1FY22) to Rs. 4.92 Cr (H1FY23).

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. offer solutions based on state of the art technologies for Aerospace, Defense & Space as primary customers and also caters solutions for Railways, Automotive and Home Land Security markets. The company’s wide spectrum of technological solutions and end to end design, assembly & testing capabilities gives it an edge over the competition. Apollo Micro Systems deals with reputed clientele like Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) among others.

As of June 30, 2022, AMSL has an unexecuted order book position of Rs 280 crore. "With high entry barrier coupled with the long term nature of contracts of the order book provides revenue visibility over the medium term. Further, AMSLs growth prospects remain healthy, supported by the Indian Government’s focus towards indigenisation in the defence sector amid the Make in India thrust," the rating agency added