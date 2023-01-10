AP Govt, Colgate Palmolive Collaborate for Oral Health Awareness with Dr YSR Chirunavvu Project

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. has joined hands with the Andhra Pradesh government to kick-off the Oral Health awareness program with Project Dr YSR Chinaravvu in the state. This will begin today from a school in the Nellore district, where Colgate-Palmolive India will work with the state government to educate children on oral health and build awareness on saying ‘No’ to tobacco.

Chief guest at the occasion was Mr. Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Hon'ble Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing and Food Processing, Government of Andhra Pradesh. He inaugurated the project with a lamp lighting session along with Prabha Narasimhan - MD & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India. Present on the occasion were Dr. Satheesh Reddy - Vice President Dental Council Of India, District Education Officer Nellore, representatives from the National Health Mission, Administration and Poonam Sharma - Head CSR & Sustainability, Colgate-Palmolive India.

Ms. Vidadala Rajini, Hon'ble Minister of Health, Family welfare and Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh said, "As part of our National Health Mission, the Andhra Pradesh government believes strongly in enabling the right primary healthcare as the first step in achieving health goals. We are excited to partner with Colgate India in the journey of elevating oral health awareness and preventive tobacco sensitisation for the school children of the state. This collaboration very well supports the Andhra state's Project DR YSR Chirunavvu - the brain child initiative of our Chief Minister Shri. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu. We deeply appreciate the efforts of Colgate India for providing dental medical equipment infrastructures in government dental colleges and hospitals, which will further strengthen better oral health for people of the state."

"We are honored to partner with the Andhra Pradesh government to contribute in achieving the common vision for improved oral health in India. The support from the Hon'ble CM’s office and related departments on this partnership has been exemplary and Colgate Palmolive is grateful for their vision and commitment to Project Dr. YSR Chirunavvu. This project seeks to bring down the incidence of cavities and other dental problems in children through structured information on oral health and building the right oral care habits. For over 85 years Colgate Palmolive India has been committed to the improvement of oral health in India through programs like the Bright Smiles Bright Future program and this is another important step in that journey. We hope to reach about 4 million children in Andhra Pradesh with this project” said Prabha Narasimhan, MD and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive India.

Colgate has partnered with the NGO Sambhav Foundation, to implement the school program. Beginning from the Nellore district, Colgate-Palmolive India will cover over 2600 government schools, before moving to other districts in Andhra Pradesh. True to its commitment to oral health, Colgate-Palmolive has also supported dental equipment and mobile dental vans in Government Hospitals of Kadappa, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

ORAL DISEASE BURDEN IN INDIA

Prevalence of oral diseases (2019)

Prevalence of untreated decaying milk teeth in children 1-9 years (%)

43.3

Prevalence of untreated decaying of permanent teeth in people 5+ years (%)

28.8

