Anantagiri Hills, The Perfect Day-Trip Getaway Near Hyderabad

By Devraj Reddy Bollareddy

Located just 10 kilometres away from Vikarabad, Anantagiri Hills is an enticing option if you are looking for the perfect day trip.

The breath-taking views, the hill station charm and the trails that offer fitness-conscious visitors a chance to burn some calories while soaking in the

greenery makes it hard to believe that this place is just a mere one-and-a-half-hour drive away from the city of Hyderabad.

This distance makes Anantagiri Hills the perfect day-trip getaway for you and your group of friends. The scenic drive to the hills offers the perfect opportunity for you to blast your favourite playlist and sing along with your friends, or just a solo drive to cheer you up on a Sunday morning.

The best time to go to Anantagiri Hills is during the early morning hours when the air is cold and the fog lifts just in time to reveal the most beautiful sunrise. The feeling of watching the first rays of sunlight beam against the greenery of the forest below is unmatchable.

Going to Anantagiri Hills for sunrise could mean avoiding the morning crowd that starts around 7 am, and it quite literally feels like you have the entire place to yourself.

There are viewpoints littered all around the top of the hill, each one displaying a view more breathtaking than the previous one.

There are also many trails that seem to go on forever as they wrap around the hills that offering a great opportunity for fitness enthusiasts to get their

morning steps in.

Although Anantagiri Hills is open to the public all year long, the best time of the year to visit is during the monsoon season since the waterfalls that are usually dry all year around finally start flowing.

My go-to itinerary for Anantagiri Hills involves getting there by sunrise, watching the sunrise happen as we explore one of the trails and getting back to

the city just in time for a good breakfast.

