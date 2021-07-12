Amazon Prime Day Sale: Buy Smartphones Under Rs 25K, Check Discount

Amazon Prime Day Sale: E-commerce giant Amazon launched the Prime Day Sale recently. The sale will begin on the 26th and run through the 27th. Smartphones, electronic household appliances, and other products will be heavily discounted during the sale. However, with this deal, you can get phones with decent specs from brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung, and others for less than Rs 25,000.

Amazon, on the other hand, has yet to announce the extent of the discount on any item. Customers using an HDFC Bank card will receive a 10% additional discount on this deal. You may save up to 40% on a few brands of phones. There will also be exchange and EMI options available.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: The 6GB + 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is presently priced at Rs 19,999. However, it appears that this phone will be available at a significant discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The display on this phone is 6.67 inches Full-HD+. This phone has a large 5,020mAh battery. This phone also supports 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: This sale will also include a discount on the recently released OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone. However, the exact amount of the discount has not yet been disclosed. The 6GB + 128GB model, on the other hand, is presently priced at Rs. 22,999. The display on this phone is 6.43 inches Full-HD + AMOLED.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Currently, the phone is priced at Rs. 21,999. But it will be available at a discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Oppo F19: The display on this phone is 6.43 inches Full-HD + AMOLED. This phone's 6GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 18,990. Is it possible to obtain a discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale? It is not yet known. HDFC cardholders, on the other hand, will enjoy an instant discount.