Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For Today's Questions May 17 2021, Win Rs 5000 Pay Balance

Hyderabad: E-commerce giant Amazon runs a daily quiz on its app. The quiz requires you to give correct answers to the six questions asked below. Lucky winners will get prizes. Those who answer the questions correctly in today's (May 17th) quiz stand a chance to win Rs 5,000 cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

First question: You can use Alexa to discover fun zone if you have a phone with which of these operating systems?

Answer: Android

Second Question: May 1st is observed as the foundation day of Maharashtra. It is also the foundation day for which of these states?

Answer: Gujarat

Third Question: Goals from Mason Mount and Timo Werner in the 2nd leg sealed which team's passage into their first UEFA Champions League final since 2012?

Answer: Chelsea

Fourth Question: Which famous person was born on May 7th was the first Asian to win a Nobel Prize for Literature?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

Fifth Question: Name this musical instrument

Answer: Saxophone

Sixth Question: These wrinkles near the eye are commonly called what?

Answer: Crow's Feet

Previously, the window for answering these questions was only open until noon. Changes were made to make it accessible 24 hours a day. The number of questions has also been raised from five to six. However, since this quiz is only available on the Amazon app, those who want to participate should download it right away. The winners will be revealed the next day (May 18th).