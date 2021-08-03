Amazon App Quiz August 3 2021: Answer Five Questions And Win Rs 15K Pay Balance

Amazon app quiz August 3, 2021: Amazon has introduced a daily app quiz. The quiz is available on the mobile app and players can win Rs 15,000 in Amazon Pay balance.

Five questions based on general knowledge and current events make up the daily app quiz. To be eligible for the reward, a participant must properly answer all of the quiz questions.

For those who are unaware, the Amazon app quiz launches every day at 12 a.m. and runs till 12 a.m. The quiz generally has one winner, who is picked by a lucky draw.

The quiz's results will be released on August 4th.

Here are the answers to the five questions from today's quiz that might help you win Rs 15,000 in Amazon Pay balance.

1. The BharatNet Projects aim to provide what in rural India?

Broadband connection

2. Who among these is an Indian swimmer who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics?

Maana Patel

3. In July 2021, Pushkar Singh Dhami became the youngest chief minister of which Indian state?

Uttarakhand

4. Identify this yoga posture?

Dhanurasana

5. This famous brand of sports goods was founded in which country?

USA