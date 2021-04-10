Amazon App Quiz Answers For Today April 10 2021: Win Godrej Split AC Worth Rs 31K

E-commerce giant Amazon runs a daily quiz on its app. Through this quiz, they will select entries of those who have given the right answer to the questions and reward them with prizes. Those who answer these questions correctly in today's (April 10th) quiz stand a chance to win a Godrej Split AC worth Rs 31,000 for free.

First question:

Michael Somare, who passed away recently, was the 'Grand Chief' and the 'Father of the Nation' of which country?

Answer: Papua New Guinea

Second question:

“Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet” was the theme of which day celebrated by the UN on 3rd March 2021?

Answer: World Wildlife Day

Third Question:

In collaboration with which prestigious institution will the Government of India set up the country’s first Center for Excellence in Gaming?

Answer: IIT Bombay

Fourth Question:

The monument in this picture was built as an entrance to what?

Answer: World's Fair

Fifth Question:

Which country is the first in per-capita consumption of meat that comes from this particular bird?

Answer: Israel

Previously the opportunity to answer these questions was only available until noon. However, Amazon has made some changes and now the quiz is to be available for 24 hours a day. However, this quiz is only available on the Amazon app, so those who want to submit their answers must download the Amazon app. The winners will be announced tomorrow (April 11th).