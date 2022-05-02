Amazing Health Benefits Of Tuna: Weight Loss, Rich In Essential Nutrients

Tuna is a species of saltwater fish and is one of the most popular varieties of seafood in the world. Consuming fish is healthy. There are many benefits of consuming Tuna. Here are a few amazing health benefits of consuming Tuna.

Tuna is a good source of vitamin B12, an important vitamin needed to make DNA. Vitamin B12 also helps in the formation of new red blood cells and prevents the development of anemia.

Tuna is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and it may help to reduce the level of omega-6 fatty acids and LDL cholesterol that can accumulate inside the arteries of the heart.

The omega-3 fatty acids present in the Tunas are also believed to slow the growth of tumor cells and reduce inflammation in the body.

Tuna is high in protein, but low in calories. So eating Tuna also supports weight loss.

Tuna is also a source of other vitamins and minerals like:

Iron

Vitamin B6

Potassium

Selenium

Iodine

Zinc

Vitamin C

Potassium present in Tuna lowers the blood pressure significantly.

Zinc, vitamin C, and selenium – the antioxidants are known as the big boosters of the immune system.

According to the reports, consuming tuna three to four times a week reduces depression.

Elastin present in Tuna helps tissue repair and gives smoothness to the skin.

Skipjack, also known as Light Tuna is one of the most commonly known species and Albacore, also known as White Tuna.

A 113 grams serving of white tuna contains:

Calories: 145

Protein: 26.77 grams

Fat: 3.37 grams

Carbohydrates: 0 grams

Fiber: 0 grams

Sugar: 0 grams