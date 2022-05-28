All You Want to Know About International Day of Action for Women's Health 2022

International Day of Action for Women's Health 2022: Every year on the 28th of May, the International Day of Action for Women's Health is commemorated. The goal of the day is to raise awareness about issues affecting women's health and general well-being. International Women's Health Day, also known as the International Day of Action for Women's Health, is observed by women and health organisations all around the world.

The day also attempts to raise awareness about women's rights. The Latin American and Caribbean Women's Health Network (LACWHN) and the Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) collaborate tirelessly to assure the success of their women's health campaign.

One of the major goals of celebrating International Women's Health Day is to increase awareness about women's rights and sexual and reproductive health. The goal is to remind everyone, particularly legislators and government officials, that women's health is important.

Also Read: World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022 Theme, Importance and History

History:

The day was created in 1987 during a gathering of members of the Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) in Costa Rica, and it has been observed yearly since then. The day was soon recognised by the South African government.

Significance:

The major goal of celebrating International Women's Health Day is to raise awareness about SRHR (Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights). Women have experienced a slew of challenges since the COVID-19 epidemic broke out, including access to healthcare, domestic abuse, and rights violations, to name a few. As a result, it is critical to educate more people about women's general health and well-being.

Theme:

This year's theme or call to action, according to may28.org, is "Resist and Persist" in the face of crises and global uncertainties. Women activists and organisations are holding governments accountable for the unmet gendered effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the context of post-pandemic recovery.