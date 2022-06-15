All You Need To Know About World Wind Day 2022

By Devraj Bollareddy

World Wind Day 2022: Every year, June 15th is celebrated as World Wind Day in order to acknowledge the implications of wind power. It is organised by the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

When World Wind Day was first organised in 2007, it only reached 18 countries and only about 35,000 people participated, however in 2009 when EWEA joined forces with GWEC, there were over 300 events over 35 countries with a participation of 1 million people. Since 2009, World Wind Day has been celebrated as a global event.

This year 2022 Global Wind Day is based on the theme is celebrate to enjoy the benefits of Wind energy and providing education to individuals about the power and potential of wind energy to change the world.

There is no denying the fact that wind energy is one of the most sustainable renewable sources of power this planet has to offer hence, it is more than appropriate to have a day just dedicated to discovering wind energy, its strength and its capabilities when it comes to changing the way we consume electricity. It is good that huge corporations are taking the step to spread awareness about the benefits of using renewable energy sources because this will ensure that the general public understands the implications of their energy choices and hopefully start gravitating more towards renewable sources of energy.

With the threat of global warming becoming more and more imminent as the days go by, it’s becoming more important to spread awareness about renewable sources of energy such as wind energy. According to globalwindday.org, wind energy is the most consumed energy source on the planet with the wind energy sector becoming more established and prominent than the gas and coal industries in Europe.

India has achieved 40.6 GW installed capacity of wind power and is ranked fourth globally, in terms of installed capacity as tweeted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.