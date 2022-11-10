All You Need To Know About Vestibular Hypofunction

In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan revealed that he has been diagnosed with a condition called vestibular hypofunction.

"Recently, I simply stopped. Vestibular Hypofunction, or simply losing your balance, is what I experienced. But I just pushed myself so hard.I am doing good now after regular exercises, yoga, physio meditation, swimming, and a little change in my lifestyle," the Bhediya actor said at the India Today Conclave, recalling the circumstances during the filming of JugJugg Jeeyo.

Vestibular Hypofunction

Dr.Apoorva Reddy, ENT SpecialistKamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad,said, Vestibular Hypofunction occurs when the inner ear portion of your balance system fails to function properly. The Vestibular system is located in the inner ear and works in conjunction with your eyes and muscles to keep you balanced. When it is not functioning properly, it sends error messages to the brain, causing dizziness.

It can be caused by a variety of factors, but the most common are vestibular neuronitis or labyrinthitis, which is a viral or bacterial infection that attacks the nerve to your inner ear.

These are also the causes which include VH

• Blood clots, tumors, or brain damage affecting the inner ear structures

• Aging-related weakening of the inner ear structures

• Medication-induced toxicity

These are the Symptoms you could sense while experiencing VH

The symptoms vary depending on the cause, but the majority of people experience nausea, poor balance, and dizziness or vertigo. Additionally, you might have trouble walking in crowded areas and dimly lit spaces, or you might experience motion sickness when things move quickly. Also, vision that is hazy, particularly when turning your head quickly

Assistance

To assist you in managing your symptoms, physiotherapists will provide you with a customized exercise program based on your symptoms and goals.

As a result, your movement will return to normal, or they will show you how to make up for the malfunctioning parts.

This will involve assessments of your visual system, balance, walking, and the tasks you struggle with at home or at work.

Exercise

Resuming regular exercise will help your balance system slowly recover once your balance has improved. You might believe that keeping your head in a fixed position while performing daily tasks and exercising will help prevent dizziness, but doing so actually causes more harm than good. To help your balance system return to normal, it's crucial to move as naturally as you can.

• Gaze stabilization exercises to help with better head and eye coordination

• Specialized balance drills to bolster your inner ear balance system.

If you have vestibular hypofunction and need to overcome it.You can contact the doctor at Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad.